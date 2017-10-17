|
SINGAPORE
Singapore, stop new car traffic from February 2018
There is no room for further expansion of the road network, already covering 12% of the territory. The population has grown almost 40% since 2000, reaching about 5.6 million people. In 2016, than 600 thousand private and rented cars on the streets more. Permission to own a car limited and auctioned by the government.
