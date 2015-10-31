Colombo (AsiaNews) - "If we look back at the last few years and all the things we have achieved and experienced we are very happy and proud. But the glory of everything goes only to our beloved Jesus. Only with his blessing, with that of Mary and Joseph we could do all this, “ says Chamudi Fernando. The young teacher is speaking about her experience with Supatha, the group of young Sinhalese of "Holy Family Youth" which she leads, in Nugegoda (a suburb of Colombo).

"Four years ago, on October 3, 2013, our Nattegoda Supatha group was born to realize the dream of the Good Father, Father Pierre Bienvenu Noailles."

In the beginning, there were only three girls, but after meeting with the reality of the Holy Family thanks to Sister Timely, Chamadu began to invite the youngest female students in the school. "So now there are in 30 in our group ".

Over the past four years, the Nugegoda Supatha has carried out large and small spiritual and charitable activities. Among them, the "day together" to teach children and young people in the village of Sirigampola, in the diocese of Chilaw, the meaning and the value of family, life, and to give priority to studies. Young people who "wanted someone to listen to them" with whom girls are still in touch.

Last Christmas, the group also distributed aid for school (textbooks, bags, stationery and shoes) to all children of a small school in difficulty in Bolawalana village, where the Sisters of the Holy Family do catechism.

Supatha's youth also commit themselves to the environment as encouraged by the "message of the Holy Father in Laudate sì and in response to the urgent needs of floods and droughts."

Next Christmas aid will be distributed to about 30 girls in a family house supported by the government in Colombo. "They are mostly people who have faced so many difficulties ... some have become pregnant because of rape, others have no parents."

In addition to Chamudi, the group is made up of Brayni, Amanda, Dimithri, Wasana, Sonali, Prabhani, Hiruni and Lamniny. They want to live as a single family and share with joy the thanksgiving to God for His guidance and the blessing of spending their young lives at the service of others.