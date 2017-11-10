|
|
» 11/16/2017, 11.11
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Sister Meena Barwa: Share the passion of Christ to be witnesses of the Gospel
The nun of the Servite religious order survived a rape during the anti-Christian pogroms of Kandhamal. "My suffering will not be in vain." An ex-convict starts a new life after the nun visited his prison. Sister Rani Maria, India's first woman martyr, "is already a saint."
See also
09/03/2016 14:39:00 INDIA
Sister Selmy: By the power of God I forgave my sister's murderer (Video)
Sister Rani Maria was killed in 1995, stabbed 54 times. The murderer was a radical Hindu, incited by village leaders, who wanted to stop the nun's activities in favor of tribal poor. The path "that led me to forgive Samunder Singh has not been easy, but now he's my brother." Instead, "my mother said once: 'I would kiss his hands, because on them there is the blood of my daughter'." The exchange of the Indian bracelet that celebrates love between siblings; the moment of encounter with the victim's mother.
24/03/2017 13:15:00 INDIA
Card. Alencherry: The beatification of Sister Rani Maria is a blessing for the Church in India
The nun was killed in 1995 with 54 stab wounds. Her assassin is a radical Hindu fomented by village leaders, who wanted to stop her missionary activity in favor of the tribal poor. Today he repented because of the love of the Franciscan family, who forgave and accepted him. Sister Rani is a "martyr".
31/10/2017 13:33:00 INDIA
Indore’s Sister Rani Maria will beatified on November 4th
The Franciscan nun was stabbed to death with 54 blows in 1995. She spent and gave her life to serve the poor. 10,000 people are expected to attend beatification.
06/11/2017 10:30:00 INDIA
Indore: 10,000 at beatification of Sr Rani Maria, including her reputed assassin
The Franciscan Poor Clare was stabbed to death in 1995. Her social work in favor of poor tribal had become uncomfortable for Hindu leaders. Her assassin Samunder Singh was forgiven by the martyr's family.
07/08/2017 12:28:00 INDIA
Sister Meena Barwa becomes a “sister” to ten prisoners
Together with 19 women, she visited a Madya Pradesh prison to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan with 89 inmates. The event is centred on the relationship between brother and sister making the women, the prisoners’ "sisters". For Sr Meena, "Usually we despise people in jail and think that they deserve their punishment;” however, the prisoners, who are aged 20 to 50, are just “human beings who have done something wrong."
|
