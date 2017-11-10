16 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/16/2017, 11.11

    INDIA

    Sister Meena Barwa: Share the passion of Christ to be witnesses of the Gospel

    Nirmala Carvalho

    The nun of the Servite religious order survived a rape during the anti-Christian pogroms of Kandhamal. "My suffering will not be in vain." An ex-convict starts a new life after the nun visited his prison. Sister Rani Maria, India's first woman martyr, "is already a saint."

    Mumbai (AsiaNews) - "Continue to share Christ's passion and experience resurrection: this means witnessing to the Gospel in Asia," says Servite Sister Senna Meena Barwa, who is also a survivor of violence and rape during the anti-Christian pogroms of Kandhamal (Orissa) in 2008. The religious was commenting on Pope Francis's November prayer intention [to pray for Christians in Asia, ed]. "Today my life is full of challenges," she says, "everything I do, has the dimension of being a witness.”

    Sister Meena was born in the Sambalpur district and worked at the Divyajyoti Pastoral Center at K Nuagaon, in the Kandhamal district. Her rape took place on August 25, 2008, when, together with a priest, Fr. Thomas Chellan she was taken, beaten, stripped, and forced to march around the village. The fundamentalists even wanted to burn her alive together with the priest. Only late in the evening, as they continued to be hurt and wound them, were they released by the police.

    Regarding the violence she has suffered, he states: " God allowed me to see death and saved me; allowed me to live. There are many who are saved from death and are given the opportunity to witness Christ by living. I feel a certain nostalgia, that God allowed me, my parents, my Congregation and Church to suffer for faith sake. This is also a way, that my family and congregation continues to Witness the Gospel in Asia. And I know this pain will not go waste. I remember Christ Words in Mt 5: 10-11 “Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of Heaven. Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me "(Mt 5, 10-11).

    Sister Meena recounts an episode that touched her deeply: "I was recently in a shopping mall when I was locked up by a stranger who called me 'Didi, didi' (sister, sister). He held my hand and bowed in front of me. I was taken aback,  as I did not recognize the person. Instead, he explained to me that I had knotted the Rakhi around his wrist [a sacred bracelet that the sisters tied to the brothers' wrist to strengthen their bond, a Hindu custom that has become common to celebrate friendship between man and woman even though the two are not biologically bound] - while he was in jail and that was the happiest moment of his life. After a month he left jail and now he has started a new life. Meeting with the stranger filled me with joy and peace. "

    The sister was present at the beatification of Sister Rani Maria [on November 4, 2017. The Franciscan Poor Clare, assassinated in 1995 with 54 knifes, is the first woman martyr of India - ndr]. "The ceremony - she says - was a really powerful moment. Sister Rani testified the Gospel in Asia. An immense crowd participated in this beatification with devotion and reverence. It was experience of Heaven for me, in which angels, saints and people participated together without confusion. " Then she concludes: "For me, Sister Rani Maria is already a Saint. She witnessed the Gospel dying of martyrdom. She is an example. Being present at that sacred event has increased my love for God and my faith."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    India
    Sister Meena Barwa
    Gospel
    resurrection
    passion of Christ
    persecution
    beatification
    sister Rani Maria











    See also

    09/03/2016 14:39:00 INDIA
    Sister Selmy: By the power of God I forgave my sister's murderer (Video)

    Sister Rani Maria was killed in 1995, stabbed 54 times. The murderer was a radical Hindu, incited by village leaders, who wanted to stop the nun's activities in favor of tribal poor. The path "that led me to forgive Samunder Singh has not been easy, but now he's my brother." Instead, "my mother said once: 'I would kiss his hands, because on them there is the blood of my daughter'." The exchange of the Indian bracelet that celebrates love between siblings; the moment of encounter with the victim's mother.

     



    24/03/2017 13:15:00 INDIA
    Card. Alencherry: The beatification of Sister Rani Maria is a blessing for the Church in India

    The nun was killed in 1995 with 54 stab wounds. Her assassin  is a radical Hindu fomented by village leaders, who wanted to stop her missionary activity in favor of the tribal poor. Today he repented because of the love of the Franciscan family, who forgave and accepted him. Sister Rani is a "martyr".



    31/10/2017 13:33:00 INDIA
    Indore’s Sister Rani Maria will beatified on November 4th

    The Franciscan nun was stabbed to death with 54 blows in 1995. She spent and gave her life to serve the poor. 10,000 people are expected to attend beatification.



    06/11/2017 10:30:00 INDIA
    Indore: 10,000 at beatification of Sr Rani Maria, including her reputed assassin

    The Franciscan Poor Clare was stabbed to death in 1995. Her social work in favor of poor tribal had become uncomfortable for Hindu leaders. Her assassin Samunder Singh was forgiven by the martyr's family.



    07/08/2017 12:28:00 INDIA
    Sister Meena Barwa becomes a “sister” to ten prisoners

    Together with 19 women, she visited a Madya Pradesh prison to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan with 89 inmates. The event is centred on the relationship between brother and sister making the women, the prisoners’ "sisters". For Sr Meena, "Usually we despise people in jail and think that they deserve their punishment;” however, the prisoners, who are aged 20 to 50, are just “human beings who have done something wrong."
    Editor's choices
    HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
    Mass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'

    Li Yuan

    Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.


    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.