» 09/23/2017, 16.45
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Sister Palmira Biancolin at 100, 64 in India
The missionary is a member of the Religious of Mary Immaculate. She left Italy in 1953 for India. Her congregation helps and protects girls in growth and education, until they find work.
