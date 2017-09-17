23 September 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 09/23/2017, 16.45

    INDIA

    Sister Palmira Biancolin at 100, 64 in India

    Nirmala Carvalho

    The missionary is a member of the Religious of Mary Immaculate. She left Italy in 1953 for India. Her congregation helps and protects girls in growth and education, until they find work.

    Mumbai (AsiaNews) – Sister Palmira Biancolin, a member of Italian origin of the Religious of the Immaculate Conception, celebrated her first 100 years on Thursday, 21 September.

    Her fellow sisters prepared a birthday party in gratitude for her 64 years in India helping girls and women. “We, the Sisters of Community would like to thank you, Sr Palmira for all your love and dedicated service to the Province and thank God for His generous gift of you to our Regina Pacis Community.”

    Sister Palmira was born in Zoppola, a small town in the Italian region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia. Her parents, Antonio and Genoveffa, were blessed with five girls and three boys. As a child, she expressed the desire to become a missionary.

    The meeting that changed her life took place in Rome when, at the age of 14, she met the Religious of Mary Immaculate. There and then, she decided that she would take her vows and devote her life to serving God and the girls and young women of the congregation.

    When she was 20, she began her education in Rome, followed by her novitiate in Paris, and her final profession of perpetual faith in Spain.

    Afterwards, she spent several years between Jerez de la Frontera (Spain) and Rome, until she found out that the order had opened a new home in Mumbai, India. At that point, she asked to go there and her request was accepted.

    On 1st January 1953, she set foot on Indian soil, and began her life as a missionary, fulfilling the wish she had expressed at a tender age. In Mumbai, Nashik and Delhi, she took care of girls and young women, for the protection of children in congregation colleges, and for the improvement and promotion of girls and young women living in cities.

    She offered tribal girls and women seeking jobs in the big city her loving care, teaching them the value ​of hygiene, honest work, and preparing them to be good domestic workers.

    Her fellow nuns said that from time to time Sister Palmira talks about her childhood in Italy. At that moment, a smile comes across her face, but then she says, "I'm happy here and I want to stay here until the end."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    india
    italy
    100
    birthday
    domestic workers
    tribals
    girls
    missionary
    evangelisation
    palmira biancolin











    See also



    Editor's choices
    JAPAN - VATICAN
    Archbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan

    Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi

    The bishop of Niigata and President of Caritas Japan comments on yesterday’s papal message sent to the bishops of Japan. The journey stages of Card. Filoni, which will also touch Fukushima. The question of the relationship with the Neocatechumenal Way is still "unresolved".


    VATICAN - JAPAN
    Pope to Japanese Bishops: Be the salt and light of society, even going against the trends



    During the pastoral visit of Card. Fernando Filoni, Prefect of Propaganda Fide, to the Land of the Rising Sun, Pope Francis urges the bishops and the Japanese Church to renew their missionary commitment to society, marked by suicides, divorces, religious formalism, material and spiritual poverty. The request to collaborate with ecclesial movements, perhaps in memory of the controversy with the Neocatechumenal Way.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.