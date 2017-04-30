06 May 2017
    05/06/2017, 16.01

    INDIA

    Sister Parmar: caring for orphans is a ‘life-giving experience”

    Santosh Digal

    Since 1980, the Sisters of Charity of Saint Ann have cared for orphans in Nadiad. Sr Sheetal I. Parmar has been doing this since 2011. She works with four other sisters and a lay staff of 30. For them, this is not only a labour of love, but also a way to "build a life".

    Nadiad (AsiaNews) – For Sister Sheetal I. Parmar, working at the Matruchhaya orphanage is a “life-giving experience”.

    The nun has been at orphanage, whose name means ‘Mary’s refuge’, since 2011. The facility is located in Indira Nagar, Kheda district (Gujarat), in the diocese of Ahmadabad. With four other nuns, plus the lay staff, she takes care of orphans, ranging in age from one day to 27 years.

    "For the past six years, I've been working with these orphaned children,” Sister Parmar told AsiaNews. They “are God’s gift for us, to love and care for, lives to nurture with joy, who are the compassion and expression of God's tenderness".

    At Matruchhaya, the nuns and the staff do their best to make these children feel God's love. For the nun, "Loving these creatures with care and joy has so far been the best pastoral and missionary experience” ever, one that “fills your life."

    As they care for the orphans, the sisters also encourage people to understand that the children need love, that they have to build their lives, that they do not need only compassion. "We must be careful and compassionate with everyone. This should be our choice of life. "

    Matruchhaya is an orphanage linked to Our Lady of Pillar Hospital, a medical facility recognised by the Gujarat Social Defence Directorate. It has been run by nuns since 5 November 1980.

    One morning when one of the sisters opened the door to the dispensary, she found an abandoned newborn child. She picked up the baby and cradled him.

    After this, the nuns began to nurse and raise the child. One thing led to another, and Sr Parmar decided to care for abandoned children. Since then, she has never looked back, and Matruchhaya was born.

    The orphanage cares for poor children, lost or abandoned in Nadiad. Its primary mission is to take care of these children and young adults, offering them hospitality, education and rehabilitation. This way they can become part of society and live a dignified life.

    Children who arrive at the home receive love, care, affection and the attention that other children receive in society. "We make sure that children who come here don’t miss anything," Sister Parmar said.

    "Some children are adopted whilst others get an education that will provide them with a better future, realising their potential and independence. We also help them prepare for marriage so they can settle down and have a secure future."

    Matruchhaya is run by the Sisters of Charity of Saint Ann, a congregation that operates in all areas of society. They serve in hospitals, schools, shelters, senior homes, and orphanages.
