» 05/06/2017, 16.01
INDIA
Santosh Digal
Sister Parmar: caring for orphans is a ‘life-giving experience”
Since 1980, the Sisters of Charity of Saint Ann have cared for orphans in Nadiad. Sr Sheetal I. Parmar has been doing this since 2011. She works with four other sisters and a lay staff of 30. For them, this is not only a labour of love, but also a way to "build a life".
