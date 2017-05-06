13 May 2017
    • » 05/13/2017, 10.45

    INDIA

    Sister Suman: "We care for patients, God heals them"

    Santosh Digal

    The religious of the Salesian missionaries of Mary Immaculate is the director of Raipur's Christ Sahaya Kendra Hospital. "We provide health care to the poor and the needy at affordable costs." "What we do is show Jesus' service of healing within us and through us." 

    Raipur (AsiaNews) - "We care for the patients, God heals them", says Sister Suman Pazhiyankal, of the Salesian missionaries of Mary Immaculate (Smmi). This is how she describes the work of providing a "Christ’s service of healing” as a qualified nurse. "Jesus is the healer - she says to AsiaNews – and he is the inspiration and strength of my work here, in the Archdiocese of Raipur."

    Sister Suman is the director of the Christ Sahaya Kendra Hospital in Raipur, the state capital of Chattisgargh, East India, which is owned, managed and administered by her religious congregation. The Salesian Missionary Institute of Mary Immaculate is the missionary branch of the daughters of St. Francis of Sales, founded in Paris on October 15, 1872 by Fr Henri Chaumont and Carre De Malberg with the aim of living and spreading Gospel charity in world.

    "The philosophy behind my health ministry - says Sr. Suman - is nothing but" love and service "lived with joy, peace and trust in divine power."

    The population of the area is socially and economically poor. Mostly they are tribal. In many cases, they are not health conscious. The public health structure is in poor condition and private clinics are not within the reach of the poor.

    The Christ Sahaya Kendra Hospital cares for the poor and needy. "So - says Suman - we provide health care for the poor and those in need at affordable costs, even at a reduced rate. What we do is show Jesus' healing ministry in and through us. "" We care for the patients, God heals them. "

    Another aspect of Sr. Suman's attention is to teach patients to pay attention to preventative medicine. "People should be educated to take care of their health as a priority. They are instructed to seek treatment each time they get sick. Often people arrive in hospital only in emergency or crises situations, and at that point it may be too late for patient conditions and they may not have the chance to survive or pay a heavy toll. People need to be aware of developing a daily  health behavior with access to safe, clean drinking water. " 
