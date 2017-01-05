|
PAPUA-NEW GUINEA – VIETNAM
Sister Trinh’s charity for Vietnamese fishermen held in Papua is truly heroic
Young Vietnamese fishermen are used in illegal fishing. Human trafficking is a danger. The nun obtained the repatriation of 87 of them, with another 18 to follow shortly. The local governor expressed his gratitude towards her, whilst the local diocese is proud of her work.
|
