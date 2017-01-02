|
|
» 01/09/2017, 09.21
SRI LANKA - CHINA
Southern Sri Lanka: clashes and wounded in protests against a Chinese port
Colombo is finalizing an agreement with Beijing for the concession of a coastal area for a period of 99 years. The project will force the eviction of the local population. The investment plan is part of the Chinese strategy of "One Belt, One road".
See also
06/04/2009 SRI LANKA
1000 fishermen displaced to build new port of Oluvil
For generations, they have earned their living by casting their nets along the coast; now only large ships and tourist boats will be allowed. The government had promised compensation, but only a small part of this has been paid.
11/11/2010 CHINA
Local authorities must stop forced expropriation of rural land
Stark warning from Beijing, but experts point out that such calls often do not work. The cultivated land is barely enough for domestic self-sufficiency. Analysts : to obtain social justice, they must listen to the protests of the people. Han Dongfang tells an "exemplary" story.
15/10/2016 10:05:00 BANGLADESH - CHINA
Xi Jinping in Bangladesh: An essential partner for the new Silk Road
The Chinese president was welcomed yesterday with great fanfare. He is the first leader from Beijing to visit the country after 30 years. 27 commercial agreements signed for a total of nearly $ 24 billion. The renewed agreement will allow Dhaka to reach middle-income countries by 2021. It will also permit China to develop the strategy of "One Belt One Road".
08/06/2006 CHINA
Beijing admits to one million illegal land-use cases
The practice was denounced by China's Ministry of Land and Resources. The central government faces problems to stem the arbitrariness of local governments.
10/09/2009 CHINA
More deaths on China's building sites and gold and coal mines
Dozens of workers buried under a collapsed building site. Death toll from coal mine Pingdingshan grows (44); no hope for the 35 trapped in a shaft. Six miners and 7 rescuers die in a gold mine in Henan. Managers resign.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
02/01/2017 FRANCE " ISLAM
02/01/2017 IRAQ
03/01/2017 MYANMAR
02/01/2017 VATICAN
04/01/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
05/01/2017 MYANMAR
02/01/2017 PHILIPPINES " CHINA
06/01/2017 VATICAN
04/01/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®