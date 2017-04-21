|
|
» 04/27/2017, 14.32
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
Sri Lanka faces national emergency over tons of stockpiled waste
The waste crisis emerged following the garbage avalanche that buried an entire slum on the outskirts of Colombo. Card Ranjith appeals to the government. A new disposal area found in Muthurajawela, but the population and Catholic leaders oppose it.
See also
19/04/2017 09:58:00 SRI LANKA
Colombo, victims of landfill slide rises to 32
On April 14, a mountain of waste 91 meters high has hit the slums of Meethotamulla. About 80 houses buried, another 17 damaged. At least 1,500 police officers involved in the search for 30 missing. Residents had complained for some time of the danger of the landfill.
28/11/2013 SRI LANKA
Church in Sri Lanka: No casinos, a threat to country’s dignity
The government has decided to turn a village into a luxury tourist hub, with large hotels and casinos. The site is located near the international airport. Card. Ranjith , President of the Episcopal Conference , condemns the decision: " Yes to development, but our land is not for sale ."
24/02/2006 PHILIPPINES
National state of emergency proclaimed
President Arroyo has ordered the arrest of several officials of the Armed Forces who are "seeking to destroy democracy in the country"" and she has stationed armed troops to defend the presidential palace. Cardinal Rosales: "The population should remain calm. In the eyes of God, humility and a desire for unity are what count."
20/01/2017 10:34:00 SRI LANKA
Card. Ranjith inaugurates the Year of St. Joseph Vaz, the Apostle of Sri Lanka (Photo)
The Archbishop of Colombo said that he was an "outstanding example of reconciliation." He spoke both Tamil and Sinhalese and lived in communion with both ethnicities. A relic exhibited for the devotion of the faithful. Foundations laid of the new national shrine dedicated to him.
21/01/2016 18:10:00 SRI LANKA
For Card Ranjith and President Sirisena, religion is essential to build national unity
The president of Sri Lanka partecipated at a ceremony marking Tamil Thai Pongal. Organised at a college, the event’s aim was to promote peace between ethnic groups starting with students. “We should abandon the notion of affiliation based on blood,” said the archbishop of Colombo during a Church feast. “Let us unite to face our challenges"
|
VATICAN-EGYPTPope Francis in a video message: Dear people of Egypt ...
Papa Francesco
To mark his upcoming visit to the country (28-29 April), Pope Francis today sent a video message to the Egyptian people. " Our world, torn by blind violence, which has also afflicted the heart of your dear land – needs peace, love and mercy; it needs workers for peace. "
ISLAMThe roots of violent Islamism are in Islam, the words of a Muslim
Kamel Abderrahmani
After every terrorist attack, there is the tendency to say, "This is not Islam." Yet those criminal acts are justified and inspired by texts that are the reference point for Muslims and Islamic institutions worldwide. There is an urgent need to reform Islam from within, by the Muslims themselves. Coexistence with other religions is the way to remove Islam from sclerosis and stagnation.
