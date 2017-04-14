|
|
» 04/21/2017, 15.01
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
Sri Lankan woman convert from Buddhism to become a Catholic bride with great joy
Dilani Dharshani, 25, has a Buddhist father and a Catholic mother. She grew up going to Mass with her mother, and praying in her own unique way. Her path to conversion lasted more than a year under a nun’s guidance. She is looking forward to becoming "the daughter of God".
|
