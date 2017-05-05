|
|
» 05/11/2017, 17.19
INDIA
Santosh Digal
Street kids offer Bangalore Salesian the best lesson of life
Inspired by the Gospel of Luke, Fr George Kollashany has been working with street kids since 1975. Children have changed educators’ approaches and policies. The way they face the challenges "is an inspiration". Kids are the "pulse of society".
See also
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN-CHINAMay 24, 2017: 'China, the Cross is Red', AsiaNews Symposium
Bernardo Cervellera
The event will be held to mark the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China. A title with many meanings: the Cross is red from the blood of the martyrs; From attempts to suffocate the faith with state control; Bceause of the contribution of hope that Christianity gives to a population tired of materialism and consumerism that is seeking new moral criteria. The theme is also about the great and unexpected religious rebirth in the country. Guests to include: Card. Pietro Parolin, Msgr. Savio Hon, the sociologist of religions Richard Madsen, the testimonies of Chinese priests and laity.
ASIA-FRANCEAsia welcomes Emmanuel Macron victory
Xi Jinping hopes for a higher level of "Franco-Chinese strategic collaboration". For the Global Times Macron puts a halt to populism of Donald Trump. For Shinzo Abe this is a "symbolic victory against protectionist moves and introspective closure, and with a mandate for the European Union." Netanyahu: together against Islamist terrorism. From Russia: The country is divided, disillusionment will follow.
TOP10
09/05/2017 SYRIA " VATICAN
09/05/2017 BANGLADESH
04/05/2017 ASIA " AFRICA
09/05/2017 INDONESIA
Ahok trial: 'Judgement influenced by current political climate'
Mathias Hariyadi
05/05/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN - ISLAM
04/05/2017 VATICAN " VIETNAM
05/05/2017 SYRIA - UN
07/05/2017 VATICAN
07/05/2017 VATICAN
05/05/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®