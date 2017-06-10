|
|
» 10/06/2017, 17.00
PAKISTAN
Kamran Chaudhry
Sufi Mausoleum attacked to punish the tradition of music and dance, say activists
The Rawadari Tehreek group condemns the attack on the Pir Rakhel Shah shrine, in Balochistan. Radicals are against ‘dhamal’, the whirling dance, because it provides an emotional outlet. For Sufi poet, “terrorism poses greater challenges to activists who cure the evils of society.”
|
|
