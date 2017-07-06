12 July 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 07/10/2017, 10.37

    INDIA

    Supreme Court: Ganges 'not a living being'



    The judges overturn a ruling by the Upper Court of Uttarakhand. The river is highly polluted by industrial waste, urbanization, pesticides. The new legal status threatened to make the river responsible for flood damage.

    New Delhi (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The Supreme Court of India has ruled that the Ganges River and its affluent Yamuna cannot be considered living beings. The ruling overturns a previous ruling by the High Court of Uttarakhand, which in March of this year equated the waters of the two streams, considered sacred by over a billion Hindus, to "living human entities."

    The judges of the Indian state, from which the sacred river flows, had decreed that the two rivers possess "the legal status of a person with all the rights, duties and responsibilities arising therefrom." Their judgment was welcomed by those who have been trying for years to purge waters polluted by industrial waste, urbanization and spraying of pesticides used in agriculture.

    The Ganges - revered as "Ganga Mata", that is, "Mother Ganges" - is a source of life and sustenance for over half of the Indian population, who live on its banks and perform sacred rituals, contributing to increasing waste. Following the Supreme Court ruling, the Uttarakhand government appealed to Supreme Judges, arguing that it was "impossible to enforce" the new legal status and that it would only cause judicial complications. As a "person", someone could have sued the rivers with the responsibility for flooding.

    The Supreme Court has supported the local authorities. However, the key question remains open: how to clean the river from waste and keep the waterways healthy.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    India
    Gange
    Yamuna
    judgment
    supreme court
    is not a living being
    sacred waters
    rivers
    hinduism











    See also

    22/03/2017 15:41:00 INDIA
    The Ganges is a "living being." Raghuvanshi: historic decision, pulls wool from eyes of Hindu nationalists

    The High Court of Uttarakhand equates the waters of the sacred river for Hindus to a human being. The goal is to reduce the pollution caused by industrialization and urbanization. Indian activist: "The Hindu radicals use pollution to come to power." The courts must also take action for Dalits who live on the river banks.



    12/07/2017 09:31:00 INDIA
    Supreme Court suspends ban on beef: it damages Muslims

    Judges have accepted the petition of All India Jamiatul Quresh Action Committee. The government will revisit the norm and may issue and exemption for buffalo meat, which accounts for almost all Indian bovine exports. 



    27/03/2007 INDIA
    High Court asks: what is Hinduism?
    The High Court of Allahabad is seeking a precise definition of who the Hindus are. The question is: should Hindus be considered as members of one religion or as a combination of various religious groups born and brought up in India from time to time?

    24/09/2005 INDIA
    Tamil Nadu minorities tell the government: reserve 7% of education and administration posts.

    Archbishop of Madurai, Mgr Fernando: the marginalization of Dalit Christians and Muslims is a matter of social justice and freedom of worship.



    25/08/2005 INDIA
    India's Supreme Court postpones hearing on Christian dalits' rights again

    The Delhi archbishop criticises the decision and blames discriminatory laws





    Editor's choices
    RUSSIA
    People queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy

    Vladimir Rozanskij

    Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.


    PHILIPPINES
    Sarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'



    The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.