» 07/10/2017, 10.37
INDIA
Supreme Court: Ganges 'not a living being'
The judges overturn a ruling by the Upper Court of Uttarakhand. The river is highly polluted by industrial waste, urbanization, pesticides. The new legal status threatened to make the river responsible for flood damage.
|
Books
