» 07/12/2017, 09.31
INDIA
Supreme Court suspends ban on beef: it damages Muslims
Judges have accepted the petition of All India Jamiatul Quresh Action Committee. The government will revisit the norm and may issue and exemption for buffalo meat, which accounts for almost all Indian bovine exports.
Books
