» 04/18/2017, 14.40
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Tamil Nadu, police interrupt a Dalit Christian Via Crucis (Video)
The officers climbed on the altar and prevented the continuation of the Good Friday celebrations. Local official: "The Dalits have a church in their village." Christian leader: "Since Prime Minister Modi has come to power, attacks against minorities have increased."
