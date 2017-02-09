|
|
» 02/15/2017, 16.28
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
Tamil women, protesting with children in front of a military base, want their land back (photos)
The protest has been going on for more than two weeks. Women have taken action on behalf of 84 families displaced during the country’s civil war. Children are losing days at school. A group of Catholics and activists brings solidarity and reassurance. For one priest, "these women are not like us men. They will not give up until the government meets their demands."
See also
09/09/2008 SRI LANKA
Army foils attack by Tamil Tigers
Air force base is attacked by planes and artillery in main war zone. Air force fighters beat back rebels. The government expels humanitarian workers even though they are the main support for thousands of people displaced by an increasingly vicious war.
22/11/2016 16:49:00 SRI LANKA
Hundreds of displaced people still without a home after blasts rocketed the Salawa army base
In June, a huge fire damaged more than 2,000 homes. The owners of those with minor damages, about half of the total, were able to go home. The others still live in houses rented by the government. The authorities have paid for the houses but not for tools and furniture. Damage assessments undervalue losses. Many of those who lost their jobs as a result of the fire are still unemployed.
18/09/2015 PAKISTAN
Gunmen attack Pakistan air force base in Peshawar, eight militants killed
Up to 10 gunmen attacked a guard post and then entered the Badaber air base. Security forces had surrounded the area and a hunt was on for the remaining gunmen. Pakistani Taliban spokesman said a "suicidal unit" had carried out the attack. "Clearance operations" were now in progress.
10/06/2015 SYRIA
Rebels take military base near Deraa
It is the latest in a series of defeats of the Syrian army. A Christian village in al-Rakham also taken. Ongoing dialogues among 150 representatives of the opposition in Cairo. A political settlement under UN auspices possible, but this excludes any future for the Assad regime. The death toll in four years of war.
02/06/2010 JAPAN
Japan, Prime Minister Hatoyama resigns
The Prime Minister was unable to move the American air base stationed in Okinawa, as he promised during the election campaign, and resigned. On June 4 the primaries of the Democratic Party for choosing the new leader.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONGCard. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
The Hong Kong bishop’s optimism over a change in the method of appointing bishops and the function of the Patriotic Association. But it is unclear whether it is real change or just nominal, in words. Underground bishops are patriotic and love their country, but the Party is suspicious of them. Freedom in episcopal appointments is “essential", but the bishops are not free to exercise their ministry. Patriotic bishops controlled in their visits with members of the universal Church. The "bugs" (hidden microphones) in a bishop’s office.
HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICANCard. Tong: The future of Sino-Vatican dialogue from an ecclesiological point of view
Card. John Tong
The Hong Kong Cardinal outlines the steps that hope to propel dialogue between China and the Holy See. Themes include the Pope's role in the appointment of bishops; A change of vision in the Patriotic Association; the possible integration of the underground bishops in the Episcopal Conference. A new article by card. John Tong, following a previous article published a few months ago on "Communion of the Church in China with the universal Church."
TOP10
09/02/2017 HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICAN
09/02/2017 VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONG
Card. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
09/02/2017 ISLAM - MOROCCO
10/02/2017 VATICAN
11/02/2017 VATICAN
13/02/2017 INDIA
13/02/2017 INDIA
09/02/2017 VATICAN
13/02/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
13/02/2017 CHINA-VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®