» 02/13/2017, 17.18
TURKMENISTAN
Tashkent, amid poverty and repression, Berdimuhamedov elected president for a third time
The 59-year old president won 97.69 per cent of the vote for a new, seven-year term. According to the World Press Freedom Index by Reporters without Borders (RSF), Turkmenistan ranks 178th out of 180 countries. Many detained independent journalists are held incommunicado.
See also
28/01/2017 14:20:00 TURKMENISTAN
Government repression against freedom of thought and religion continues in Turkmenistan
Despite denials by the authorities, hard labour and torture are used against religious scholars and communities. At least two Muslim prisoners died in top-security Ovada-Depe prison in the second half of 2016. Lukman Yaylanov died in summer 2016, possibly as a result of torture, and Narkuly Baltayev several months later.
21/12/2013 TURKMENISTAN
Ashgabat , imams, police and intelligence services ban Bibles and Christian songs
Official of the Department of Religious Affairs, the imam of a local mosque , says that Christianity is "a mistake , not a religion but a myth." And warns people to convert to Islam . "Songs of praise to God" also banned. Jehovah's Witness sentenced to 18 months in prison for crimes of opinion and defense of religious freedom.
06/04/2013 TURKMENISTAN
Turkmenistan, another Jehovah's Witness imprisoned because conscientious objector
The government in Ashgabat tightens its grip on young people who refuse to do military service. Religious minorities are the most exposed to government persecution.
18/05/2012 TURKMENISTAN
Ashgabat: second Jehovah's Witness sentenced to forced labour in 2012
Aibek Salayev, 33, was accused of "distributing pornography". Supreme Court upholds his conviction, which goes into effect immediately. He will go to the Karabogaz camp on the Caspian Sea. Another Jehovah's Witness was sentenced to two years of hard labour for conscientious objection.
04/08/2011 TURKMENISTAN
Ex-Turkem president’s holy book the Ruhnama still required University reading
Former President Niyazov wrote this book and ordered it be considered sacred, he imposed it in schools and public ceremonies. Almost 5 years after his death, the book is still on university exams.
