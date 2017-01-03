|
» 01/10/2017, 09.52
IRAN - USA
Tehran, Parliament approves increase in military spending: up to 5% of the state budget
The five-year plan provides for the strengthening of ballistic missiles, armed drones and cyber-warfare. Lawmakers approve by 173 votes in favor and 10 against. Intellectuals, artists and activists of Iranian origin in the USA write to the new President Trump: Keep the nuclear deal to avoid new conflicts in the region.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
|
Books
