Tehran (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Iran has signed an agreement with Damascus for the construction and repair of electrical power plants damaged during the Syrian War, according to the state media in both countries. The growing economic role of the Islamic Republic in its war-ravaged neighbor is becoming increasingly apparent.

The memorandum was signed yesterday, during a visit by the Syrian Energy Minister to Tehran. It includes the construction of an electrical plant in the Latakia coastal province and the repair of the main power plant in Syria, located in Damascus. The rehabilitation of the power plant is also planned in the province of Deir al-Zor, where the Syrian army and its allies have conducted a recent advance against the Islamic State. According to the Iranian state press, the value of this agreement would amount to millions of euros.

Since 2012, Iran has backed the Syrian government against the rebels to maintain control of the country. More than 1,000 Revolutionary Guard soldiers have died in the conflict. According to some experts, the Islamic Republic would now seek to reap the financial benefits of its intervention.

In August, Tehran announced that it had exported $ 58 million worth of goods to Syria over the first four months of 2017. A 100% increase over the previous year.