14 September 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 09/13/2017, 09.37

    IRAN-SYRIA

    Tehran and Damascus sign a 'million-dollar' deal for Syrian power stations



    Plant construction and repair is planned. Experts: Iran seeks to reap the rewards for its support of Assad. 

    Tehran (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Iran has signed an agreement with Damascus for the construction and repair of electrical power plants damaged during the Syrian War, according to the state media in both countries. The growing economic role of the Islamic Republic in its war-ravaged neighbor is becoming increasingly apparent.

    The memorandum was signed yesterday, during a visit by the Syrian Energy Minister to Tehran. It includes the construction of an electrical plant in the Latakia coastal province and the repair of the main power plant in Syria, located in Damascus. The rehabilitation of the power plant is also planned in the province of Deir al-Zor, where the Syrian army and its allies have conducted a recent advance against the Islamic State. According to the Iranian state press, the value of this agreement would amount to millions of euros.

    Since 2012, Iran has backed the Syrian government against the rebels to maintain control of the country. More than 1,000 Revolutionary Guard soldiers have died in the conflict. According to some experts, the Islamic Republic would now seek to reap the financial benefits of its intervention.

    In August, Tehran announced that it had exported $ 58 million worth of goods to Syria over the first four months of 2017. A 100% increase over the previous year.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Iran
    Syria
    Tehran
    Damascus
    Economy
    Agreement
    Electricity
    Civil War
    Syrian Conflict











    See also

    13/04/2006 SYRIA  IRAN
    Rafsanjani in Damascus to confirm Iran-Syria ties
    US pressures are the main reason for the two countries' strategic alliance. Iran's former president meets Assad and Hezbollah leader.

    07/04/2015 SYRIA
    UN calls for humanitarian access to the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp
    The situation for the camp’s 18,000 refugees has been described as "beyond inhumane". Once opposed to Assad, the camp has seen groups realign with al-Nusra side with the Islamic State group, and Palestinians and the Free Syrian Army work with the Syrian army.

    22/03/2012 SYRIA
    Lebanese border village shelled as UN calls for a stop to the violence
    The village of al-Qaa is hit, wounding one person. The UN Security Council adopts a statement with Russia and China voting in favour.

    26/03/2008 LEBANON – MIDDLE EAST
    Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Egypt to boycott Damascus meeting
    Syria is blamed for Lebanon’s presidential deadlock. Arab countries fear Iran’s growing influence.

    11/05/2012 SYRIA
    UN condemns Damascus bombings. Regime and rebels must end violence
    The final toll is 55 dead and more than 400 injured. Even China and Russia condemn the attack and call for respect of the ceasefire proposed by Kofi Annan.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA-VATICAN
    New regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Mgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital

    Bernardo Cervellera

    He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.