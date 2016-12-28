04 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/04/2017, 13.30

    IRAN

    Tehran approves 29 international companies to tender for oil projects



    The Petroleum Ministry’s decision follows the establishment of a new standard contract, opposed by conservatives, which allows foreigners to have a share in Iranian companies.

    Tehran (AsiaNews/Agencies) – Iran has approved 29 large European and Asian companies for oil and gas projects.

    The companies include Russia’s Gazprom and Lukoil, Japan’s Japan Petroleum Exploration and Mitsubishi, China’s CNPC and Sinopec, South Korea’s Korea Gas Corporation and Posco Daewoo, and Malaysia's Petronas.

    The Iranian Oil Ministry said that the National Iranian Oil Company will soon hold tenders for energy exploration and production, using the new Iranian Petroleum Contract (IPC), but no date has been set.

    Iran hopes that the new contract model will attract foreign investors, boosting production.

    The latter was rejected several times because of opposition from conservative groups opposed to President Hassan Rouhani and any arrangement that called into question the principle that foreigners could not have a share in Iranian companies.

    A nuclear deal that lifted economic sanctions against Iran opened the door to deals with foreign companies that had left the country.

    France’s Total signed an agreement with Tehran in November for a US$ 4.8 billion offshore gas project at South Pars., in the Persian Gulf, becoming the first Western company to return to Iran.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    iran
    economics
    oil
    foreign companies
    rouhani











    See also



    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.