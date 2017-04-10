|
|
» 04/15/2017, 11.19
IRAN
Tehran launches first cruise ship since Islamic Revolution
The vessel, named Sunny and of Swedish manufacturing is the first to fly the Iranian flag since 1979. It will cover the route that separates Kish to Qeshm, but in the future may go up to Dubai. Inside 130 cabins for 417 beds, two cinemas, restaurants and a swimming pool. The goal is to strengthen the tourism sector, one of the resources to boost the economy.
See also
08/04/2017 17:43:00 IRAN
Iran’s tourism plans to boost the economy after years of sanctions
Since the nuclear deal came into effect, foreign tourist arrivals more than doubled. The goal is increase them from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025. Tehran alone saw a 13 per cent jump in foreign arrivals. The government plans tax breaks to bolster the sector.
18/01/2016 22:09:00 IRAN
Tehran’s optimism stronger than the new sanctions
The US has imposed new sanctions on groups linked to the missile tests. But Obama emphasizes the "historic progress" made by Iran. In Tehran the stock exchange reacted well; the rial has increased its value; economic newspapers all sold out. Fears for the upcoming elections of the Council of Experts and parliament.
30/08/2016 10:39:00 IRAN
Tehran and Seoul launch trade in euro
Thereby circumventing US sanctions that prohibit the use of the dollar in transactions with Iran. A tip for other nations. Three Korean banks have opened an office in Tehran.
02/12/2016 10:15:00 IRAN - USA
US Senate approves the extension of sanctions against Tehran
Iran Sanctions Act provides for the extension to 10 years of sanctions. The text approved by 99 votes in favor, 0 votes against. Previously, the Chamber had given the green light to the law. It now needs the signature of outgoing President Obama. The point people of the future Trump administration, include the head of the CIA, ready to cancel the international agreement. Approval in Israel.
27/06/2016 22:08:00 IRAN
As sanctions ease, foreign investment to pour billions of dollars into Iran
In terms of greenfield investments, Iran was ranked 12th of 14 between 2003 and 2015 with a 1.6 per cent market share. This year, the Islamic Republic jumped to third place, behind the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia with an 11 per cent share. Jobs and capital spending are also up. South Korea and Germany are the main investors.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
TOP10
10/04/2017 VATICAN-ISLAM-EGYPT
10/04/2017 ISLAM " EGYPT
Young Muslim on the blood of Palm Sunday
Kamel Abderrahmani
13/04/2017 UN-RUSSIA-USA
11/04/2017 RUSSIA
10/04/2017 EGYPT - ISLAM
10/04/2017 EGYPT - ISLAM
Attacks on Egypt’s churches, what really happened
Loula Lahham
10/04/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
10/04/2017 INDIA
11/04/2017 INDIA
Masses interrupted, pastors arrested, allegations of forced conversions: Easter plight of India’s Christians
Santosh Digal e Nirmala Carvalho
12/04/2017 ISRAEL " PALESTINE
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®