Tehran (AsiaNews / Agencies) - To boost tourism, one of the key sectors in the economic policy of President Hassan Rouhani, in recent days the first Iranian cruise ship since the 1979 Islamic Revolution held its maiden voyage. The vessel crossed the territorial waters of the Persian Gulf and is now moored on the island of Qeshm, among the most famous natural resorts, located in the Straits of Hormuz and adjoining the southern coast of the country.

The Swedish-made ship named Sunny made its first trip of 127 km (or 79 miles) starting from the island of Kish, another famous tourist destination, carrying about 200 passengers. However, at full capacity the 176 meters long and 23 wide ship, which boasts nine floors in total, is able to accommodate up to 1,600 people and at least 200 vehicles.

There will be different types of cruises to cover the route that separates Qeshm from Kish, ranging from four to seven days in total, depending on the offer. It is the first cruise ship flying the Iranian flag to sail the waters of the Persian Gulf since the Islamic revolution of Ayatollah in 1979.

Inside there are 130 cabins for a total of 417 beds, two cinemas, several restaurants, a swimming pool, a library, a playroom for children and a conference room. Pejman Bahrami, in charge of ports and maritime transport on the island of Qeshm, hopes that "this first trip between Kish and Qeshm can encourage tourism on these islands," increasing "the number of travelers" and preventing "millions of dollars being spent abroad. "

Ali Asghar Mounesan, chief executive of the Kish Free Zone Organization, adds that the primary route will be from Kish to Qeshm, but will soon open to new destinations. There are plans to dock at other islands in the region and the ability to navigate in the future, "up to Dubai."

After years of embargo, Iran won a partial easing of Western economic sanctions in exchange for an agreement on its controversial nuclear programme. By and large, the international community welcomed the deal with few exceptions. This allowed us to boost the economy and increase investment, while ensuring of urban improvement and reforms in the energy sector.

In spite of its white beaches, Iran has so far not been able to compete with other destinations in the region – above all Dubai, UAE - because of the severe restrictions imposed by the dominant Islamic culture. However, the incentives in the tourism sector given by President Rouhani has made it possible to increase the number of visitors from 2.2 million in 2009 to 5.2 million in 2015.

The government aims to build 300 new hotels across the country within the next five years. This project is part of the efforts made to improve the infrastructure. Other ideas in the pipeline include to transform the island of Hendurabi near Kish, into an "ecological paradise" free of cars. The maritime tourism has so far guaranteed only 1% in terms of productivity and employment with regard to the country's economy. Hence the government decision to focus on an area that could provide ample opportunities for development.