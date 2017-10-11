Cox's Bazaar (AsiaNews) - At least 12 people are drowned and dozens of people are missing after the a boat carrying Rohingya refugees sank in the Naf River yesterday morning (photo 1). Officials at Teknaf Police Station near Cox's Bazar state: "Coast Guard, police, and local people have helped rescue the people. 21 have been rescued, while some are still missing. "

Since the last week in August, more than half a million Rohingya have entered Bangladesh to escape the violence in the state of Rakhine, western Myanmar. Many of them have fled by crossing the Naf river, a natural border between the two countries, on makeshift boats. In September, 60 refugees drowned in these waters. Another 30 died in October in similar circumstances. The victims are mainly women and children.

Local media reports that only this week about 50,000 Rohingya IDPs entered Bangladesh following the operations of the Myanmar army.

Yesterday, the Director-General of the International Organization for Migration, William Lacy Swing (photo 2), visited the refugee camp of Ukhyia (Cox's Bazar), where many Rohingya have found shelter. He told reporters: "Today, the Rohingya crisis is the greatest humanitarian disaster in the world. The international community should be close to them. " The official listened to the refugees’ stories of persecution and distributed aid before he visited the Bandarban camp.

In response to the humanitarian emergency, the Catholic Church of Bangladesh is working for the Rohingyas through Caritas. Card. Patrick D'Rozario and other bishops have already visited the camps and donated money for the aid.