|
|
» 10/17/2017, 09.39
BANGLADESH
Sumon Corraya
Teknaf, boat carrying Rohingya capsizes leaving 12 dead
In September, 60 refugees drowned in these waters, another 30 in October. More than half a million Rohingya have entered Bangladesh to escape the violence. Only this week about 50,000 have crossed the border. The Catholic Church's commitment to refugees.
See also
09/10/2017 09:58:00 BANGLADESH
Boat packed with Rohingya refugees capsizes: 12 dead, mostly children
There were 100 people on it, 40 adults. Exodus of Myanmar’s Muslims continues. Since August 150 died trying to reach Bangladesh through the Naf river.
31/08/2017 19:31:00 BANGLADESH
Two Rohingya boats capsize near Cox's Bazar: 19 bodies recovered
The boats were full of women and children. The refugees were trying to reach Bangladesh. Thousands are blocked in No Man’s Land between Bangladesh and Myanmar. Myanmar does not want Muslims; Bangladesh rejects them. For Christian activist, people must “show generosity.”
12/10/2017 12:42:00 BANGLADESH
Cox's Bazaar: Caritas distributes food to 70,000 Rohingya
Dhaka's government grants permission to bring food and basic necessities for 60 days. The social arm of the Catholic Church collaborates with the World Food Program in the Ukhiya refugee camp. Every day volunteers distribute beans, hot meals, sugar and oil.
22/05/2015 PHILIPPINES
For Filipino bishops, welcoming migrants is a moral obligation that will be good for the country
In a circular letter, Mgr Villegas, president of the Bishops’ Conference, refers to the country’s traditional hospitality, praising the government's decision to welcome 3,000 boat people. "God gives us this chance once more to bind the wounds of body and spirit,” he said.
26/09/2017 09:54:00 BANGLADESH
Bandarban, Card. Patrick D'Rozario visits Rohingya refugee camps (Photo)
The archbishop of Dhaka went to Tumbro and Ghumdhum. He listened to the stories of violence and misery. The cardinal appealed to world leaders. The Catholic Church has collected a million taka (10,200 euros) for the emergency.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
13/10/2017 EGYPT
11/10/2017 PAKISTAN
Christian boy tortured to death by Punjab police
Shafique Khokhar
10/10/2017 VATICAN - MYANMAR - BANGLADESH
Pope Francis travels to Yangon and Dhaka, to meet Asia’s smaller Churches
Bernardo Cervellera
11/10/2017 VATICAN
12/10/2017 VATICAN
12/10/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA
12/10/2017 VATICAN - ITALY
12/10/2017 EGYPT - LIBYA
13/10/2017 VATICAN - LEBANON
11/10/2017 MYANMAR
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®