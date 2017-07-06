Seoul (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (Thaad) system hit a a mid-range ballistic missile headed for Alaska. The news was reported in a press release of the US Missile Defense Agency.

Specifically, a Pacific Spaceport Complex based interceptor in Kodiak, Alaska, hit a missile test launched by an Air Force Cargo plane near Hawaii. "I could not be more proud of the government and the team of contractors who conducted this flight test today," says General Sam Greaves. "This test demonstrates the ability of the Thaad system to intercept and destroy missile threats." A US Department of Defense official told Cnn that the test is not related to the launch of the North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile (Icbm).

Each Thaad system consists of five major components: interceptors, launchers, radar, fire control units and support equipment, said Lockheed Martin, the aerospace company that is implementing the project.

Following North Korea's intercontinental missile test, the United States is pushing South Korea to adopt an anti-missile system. The construction of the Thaad system with the permission of former President Park Geun-hye had already begun earlier this year. But the reactions of China, Russia and, above all, the advent of the new South Korean President, Moon Jae-in, who does not want to fuel the arms race, have returned the project to Seoul's parliament for debate.

The Pentagon has called today's test a success. But some experts warn that the 40 billion dollar missile defense project still has a long way to go before it can be considered fully developed.