» 07/12/2017, 12.06
USA - KOREA
Thaad shield test disintegrates missile headed for Alaska
An Alaska-based interceptor hit a missile test launched by an Air Force Cargo plane near Hawaii. In the wake of North Korean missile tests, the United States is pushing South Korea to equip itself with Thaad. The construction of the Thaad system with the permission of former President Park Geun-hye had already begun earlier this year. But the reactions of China, Russia and, above all, the advent of the new South Korean President, Moon Jae-in, have returned the project to Seoul's parliament for debate.
See also
12/04/2017 09:26:00 SOUTH KOREA
Moon, Catholic candidate for president: Protagonists not spectators in dialogue with Kim Jong-un
Direct talks with Kim Jong-un and a review of the deployment of Thaad anti-missile system. Meanwhile, the US sends Carl Vinson aircraft carrier to Sea of Japan for a showdown. Xi Jinping: Use peaceful means.
08/06/2017 09:43:00 KOREA
Pyongyang launches new missiles. Moon blocks Thaad development
The missiles launched today are not subject to the UN ban. They could hit "big ships". Further deployment of the US anti-missile system blocked for ecological reasons. Anti-Thaad protests in Seongju. Seoul is willing to continue intercultural relations with NGOs and charitable and religious organizations, but Pyongyang rejects them.
17/05/2017 14:38:00 KOREA
Moon Jae-in in favour of dialogue with Kim Jong-un
South Korea’s new president differs from Donald Trump, who wants tighter sanctions. Seoul does not want to pay for the US THAAD anti-missile radar system. Since the latter can monitor Chinese territory, China has imposed economic sanctions on South Korean companies.
06/07/2017 10:14:00 KOREA-US-UN
United States: Military option against Pyongyang, 'if we have to.' Moon: No to escalation
At the UN Security Council's emergency meeting, the US ambassador urges new sanctions against countries that have relations with North Korea, namely China. Beijing and Moscow: reduce tensions. South Korean President: Sanctions and pressure have to push for dialogue and not to destroy peace.
10/05/2017 09:01:00 KOREA
Moon Jae-in is the 19th president of South Korea
The Democratic candidate won 41.1% of the votes. Promises the end of the "imperial" style of the presidency. The challenges of unemployment and economic growth. A policy of détente with North Korea. Greetings from the United States, Japan, China.
