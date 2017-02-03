|
|
» 02/10/2017, 15.14
THAILAND
Weena Kowitwanij
Thai Bishop on World Day of the Sick
Mgr Philip Banchong Chaiyara sent a letter to the faithful, exhorting them to meditate on the pope's message, attend mass, and visit the sick.
|
News feed
|
