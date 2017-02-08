|
THAILAND
Weena Kowitwanij
Thai cardinal offers cooperation to new Buddhist patriarch for the nation’s peace
The archbishop of Bangkok and president of the Bishops' Conference met Umporn Umparow. The cardinal said that the common goal is "peaceful coexistence" and making Thailand a "model" for other nations. Catholics admire the new Patriarch for his "irreproachable behaviour".
|
