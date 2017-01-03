|
THAILAND
Thailand, floods in south: dozens of deaths, more than one million people affected
Thai prime minister says they are the "worst rains in 30 years." The situation is critical in 12 southern provinces of the country. The preliminary estimate talks about 420 million in total damage. Airports and railway lines closed, roads and bridges collapsed. Weather alert for the next days.
|
|
