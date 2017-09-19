|
BANGLADESH
Sumon Corraya
The Church of Rohanpur celebrates 100 years of 'seeds of the Gospel' planted by PIME(Photo)
The parish was founded by Msgr. Giovanni Battista Anselmo in 1922. Only the tribal Santorum and Hindus lived in the area, who had never heard the Word of God. The church created three more parishes; runs a primary school and a hostel for boys and girls.
