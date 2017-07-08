|
|
» 07/14/2017, 13.04
CHINA - TIBET
The Dalai Lama’s condolences for Liu Xiaobo
According to the Dalai Lama, "although he is no longer living, the rest of us can best pay honor to Liu Xiabo by carrying forward the principles he has long embodied, which would lead to a more harmonious, stable and prosperous China." “It is my belief that Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo’s unceasing efforts in the cause of freedom will bear fruit before long”.
|
|
Books
