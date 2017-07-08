Dharamshala (AsiaNews) - The Dalai Lama has expressed deep sadness for the death of Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo and offered his condolences to his wife Liu Xia and his family. " “I am deeply saddened to learn that fellow Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo has passed away while undergoing a lengthy prison sentence. I offer my prayers and condolences to his wife, Liu Xia and to other members of his family”.“Although he is no longer living, the rest of us can best pay honor to Liu Xiabo by carrying forward the principles he has long embodied, which would lead to a more harmonious, stable and prosperous China” he added.

The Dalai Lama concludes by saying: "It is my belief that Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo’s unceasing efforts in the cause of freedom will bear fruit before long."

Even the president of the Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay, offered his condolences for the death of the Nobel Laureate after his battle against liver cancer. "I, in Tibetan names in Tibet, offer my condolences and I want her wife Liu Xia to be very strong and resolute in these difficult moments," said President Sangay, who had asked China to allow Liu Xiaobo to go abroad for care. "The Chinese Government cannot allow Liu Xiaobo to die. They should allow him the opportunity to travel abroad for medical treatment on humanitarian grounds. Liu Xiaobo’s condition is reported to be worsening rapidly. If he dies without receiving proper medical treatment, the Chinese Government should be held responsible for his death”. " China. The tide of democracy is gradually touching the shores of China and I am optimistic that Liu Xiaobo‘s vision of a truly democratic China will be realised soon in the near future,”concluded Sangay.