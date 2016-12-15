|
VATICAN - CHINA
Bernardo Cervellera
The Holy See on the Assembly of Catholic Representatives and Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations
A statement by the Vatican Press Office Director speaks of sharing the "pain" of Chinese Catholics over the participation of an illegitimate bishop in the Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations. Bishops not obliged to not attending the Assembly, which is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine." The Vatican expects "positive signals" from the government.
