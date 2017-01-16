|
|
» 01/23/2017, 13.02
INDIA
The Indian Church remembers the missionary Graham Staines, burned alive by Hindu radicals
Santosh Digal
The Australian pastor was working for leprosy patients in Orissa. He was killed in 1999 along with his two small children. The Supreme Court "did not understand the murderous ideology of Hindutva". The political responsibilities of his murder covered up. Prime Minister Modi had spoken of "international conspiracy."
|
Balasore (AsiaNews) - Today the Indian Church remembers the murder of the Australian missionary Graham Staines, killed by Hindu radicals in 1999 along with his two youngest children. John Dayal, a Catholic activist and journalist, says: "We commemorate the death of the missionary who worked for leprosy patients in Orissa. That was the time when Western countries discovered for the first time the suffering inflicted on Christians in India by extremist groups that support the Hindutva, gathered under the Sangh Parivar [the umbrella organization that gathers many Hindu paramilitary associations ed] ".
On the night between 22 and 23 January 1999, Hindu extremists burned the pastor Staines and his sons Philip and Timothy (9 and 7 years of age) alive, while they were asleep in their station wagon in Manoharpur village (district of Keonjhar, Orissa). In 2006 his widow Gladys returned to live in the Indian state, along with their surviving daughter Esther, to continue her husband's commitment to those suffering from leprosy.
The brutal murder of the Australian missionary was the prelude of the violence against Christians in Orissa triggered in 2008 by Hindu fundamentalists. John Dayal says that in that period "the Sangh targeted Christians once again, especially in Kandhamal district". The violence lasted for four months and the toll was dramatic: nearly 100 dead, killed for refusing to recant and for whom the process of canonization has been opened; 6,500 homes destroyed; about 395 churches and places of worship damaged or demolished; more than 56 thousand people forced to flee.
The Catholic activist laments "the courts have not fully understood the murderous ideology of the Sangh. The Supreme Court of India, which eventually sentenced Dara Singh [the main culprit, while other 11 accomplices released, ed], to life imprisonment. He said that he had wanted to ‘teach a lesson' to the missionary. Following the strong protests of Christians the Supreme Court was forced to review the ruling and to erase those deeply offensive words ".
It's a tragedy, he says, that "the Sangh continues to intimidate, and in fact to terrorize the Christian community, the clergy and missionaries working in the forest and tribal areas, including Dalits and marginalized communities outside of urban centers ". "The police instead – he denounces - still fails to act and often participates as an accomplice in this state of lawlessness."
According to Jugal Kishore Ranjit, another activist, "the State is responsible for the murder of Rev. Staines, because it did not protect his life. His death and that of his two innocent children is a heinous act of barbarism perpetrated by Hindu fundamentalists who do not believe in human life and in the Indian Constitution. Guided by the teachings of Jesus, Graham Staines dedicated his whole life to oppressed tribal communities ". "Christianity – he adds - is misrepresented by these fundamentalist forces, who do not believe in equality and freedom. They only say that it is religious proselytism ".
Father Ajaya Kumar Singh, Director Odisha Forum for Social Action, reports that the highest state leaders of that era, George Fernandes, MM Joshi and the current chief minister of Orissa, "have described the murder as an international conspiracy , carried out by groups that support the Hindutva ideology, affiliated to the current central Union government ". The activist priest also recalled that Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, "talked about an international plot, instead of condemning the elements associated with his own party. At this point the work of the committee of inquiry to discover the truth has become an exercise in futility. "
See also
25/01/2013 INDIA
India remembers the missionary Graham Staines on Martyrs' Day
The Global Council of Indian Christians organised a meeting during which the latest figures on anti-Christian persecution were presented. In 2012, 135 attacks were recorded across the country. The Australian missionary and his two sons died at the hands of Hindu extremists on 23 January 1999.
16/02/2007 INDIA
Murderer of Christian missionary Graham Staines asks for early release
The original death sentence handed down to Dara Singh was commuted to life imprisonment. He killed the Australian missionary and his two little sons. Now he says he is innocent and asks to be released from jail to look after his elderly mother.
01/02/2005 INDIA
Widow of murdered missionary receives award
Hindu fundamentalist groups protest the award given to Gladys Staines.
09/09/2008 INDIA
Orissa: no peace for Christians even in refugee camps
Even in the camps, the faithful find fundamentalists who coerce them to convert to Hinduism. Priests also threatened and abused.
02/01/2008 INDIA
Anti-Christian violence, the widow of a missionary killed in Orissa urges forgiveness
Gladys Staines, who lost her husband and two children in a 1999 attack, writes to the Indian premier calling on the government to “restore harmony” and invites people to learn to forgive. Singh guarantees “respect for all citizens religious freedom, without distinctions”.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - USA
Pope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
CHINA - UNITED STATES
The Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war
Wei Jingsheng
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
TOP10
20/01/2017 CHINA - UNITED STATES
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
|
Books
by Fabrizio Meroni
pp. 288
by p. Pasquale Simone
by Gerolamo Fazzini, 7 euro
pp. 128
by Vincenzo Faccioli Pintozzi
pp. 148
by Paolo Nicelli
pp. 136
by Piero Gheddo
pp. 504
by Claire Ly
pp. 160
by Piero Gheddo
pp. 320
by Gianni Criveller
pp. 132