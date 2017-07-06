|
IRAQ
The Iraqi premier announces the "liberation" of Mosul. But pockets of IS resistance remain
Al-Abadi speaks of "victory" over the Islamic State and a free city. But there is "one or two pockets" of resistance near the Old Town. AsiaNews sources: "Too soon" to say it is all over, there are still "operational elements", need to wait for the official announcement. The displaced and uncertainty for the future.
See also
31/10/2016 09:36:00 IRAQ
First Masses held in Qaraqosh cathedral devastated by Islamic State
The Syrian Catholic Archbishop visited the most important Christian city of Iraq, recently wrested from the jihadists. Qaraqosh bears the "scars" of the fighting. Need to de-mine land strewn with unexploded bombs before his people can return. Rebuilding infrastructure a priority. Republished courtesy of L'Orient-Lejour.
24/01/2017 10:10:00 IRAQ
Mosul, the final battle. Isis expel people from west bank of the Tigris
The Islamic State militias expel inhabitants of the western part of the river. Jihadists deploy fighters and snipers in homes and commercial establishments to repel the assault by government forces. Iraqi and Kurdish army devise strategy to win back the entire city.
29/10/2016 11:16:00 IRAQ
Mosul’s rebirth after systematic destruction of the Islamic State
Analysts, politicians and religious leaders claim that Daesh has not destroyed the multicultural spirit of the city. However, it will take time for it to return to being a crossroads of ethnicities, cultures and religions. The hope is that the young people will return to Mosul. From the rise of the jihadists in ancient Nineveh to the final offensive, the story of two years of violence and terror.
02/11/2016 08:57:00 IRAQ
Iraqi troops enter eastern Mosul
The eastern gate to the city is liberated. Several jihadists killed in battle, no losses among government ranks. An estimated 3 to 5 thousand fighters still in the area; civilians used as human shields. Local sources speak of mass murder and forced displacement imposed by ISIS. Tensions between Ankara and Baghdad.
27/10/2016 13:35:00 IRAQ
Patriarch Sako in Nineveh villages freed from ISIS: "These are Christian lands" (PHOTOS)
A 12 hour visit to six villages across 200 km, a source of "sadness and suffering," but also of "great hope". The goal is the "reconstruction" of the villages and the return of refugees. But first it is essential to ensure safety. Gratitude for the generals and the soldiers leading the offensive. The new call for peace and unity.
|
