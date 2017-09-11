|
SYRIA
Pierre Balanian
The Islamist front in Syria crumbles: psychosis of a defeat at Idleb
Two Saudi preachers from the Islamic tribunal have resigned. The Ahrar el Sham group withdrew last July. The Damascus Liberation Organization is just another name for al Qaeda. Retaliatory clashes increase, suspicions grow. Contacts with Russians and Iranians in an attempt to save themselves from an imminent attack by the Syrian army.
See also
29/07/2016 09:27:00 SYRIA
Al Nusra Front breaks from al Qaeda for future in Syria
Rupture mutually agreed. The creation of a new "front for the conquest of Syria". In this way Nusra Front hopes to escape US and Russian anti-jihadist bombings, and maintain a strong influence on rebel groups.
20/10/2016 10:11:00 SYRIA
Truce in Aleppo, Moscow extends three-hour "humanitarian pause"
The goal is to secure a corridor in the eastern sector for civilians and militiamen who wish to leave the war. Six "safe" corridors set up to evacuate the civilians, particularly the elderly and injured. Two other corridors reserved for the armed fighters. The standoff between Moscow and the West continues.
06/04/2017 10:14:00 SYRIA - USA - RUSSIA
Idlib, death toll from gas attack. War (of words) between Moscow and Washington
The updated toll rises to 86 dead, including 30 children and 20 women. A figure set to rise again. Moscow considers the draft condemnation formulated by the Western bloc to the UN Security Council "unacceptable". The US president speaks of "affront to humanity." He adds: "My position on Syria has changed."
18/01/2013 SYRIA
Al- Nusra, a Jihadist brigade that scares Syrian rebels
Close to al-Qaeda, the group is connected with those who carried out the university attack in Aleppo. Al-Nusra and other Islamist groups are using force to impose their control on the opposition, ready to kill anyone standing in the way of an Islamic state in Syria.
21/09/2016 10:22:00 SYRIA - RUSSIA - USA
Russia: The aid convoy "burned", not "hit" by a raid
United States, Red Cross and militias accuse Moscow and Syria. Russia claims it is yet another publicity stunt by Al Nusra Front. Kerry and Lavrov grapple to save the truce. Ban Ki-moon accuses all sides, but especially the Syrian government
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®