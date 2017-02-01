|
|
» 02/07/2017, 09.09
ISRAEL - PALESTINE
The Knesset legalizes the seizure of Palestinian land
Israel's parliament gives the green light to the law with 60 votes in favor and 52 against. In the face of evictions, Palestinians will receive a sum of money or other land. The judiciary ready to resort to court against the norm. Harsh criticism from Peace Now and B'Tselem: A "disgrace", making "theft" a "state policy."
|
|
