» 10/11/2017, 15.20
CHINA
Wang Zhicheng
The Party's Central Committee gives last touches to preparation for congressional meetings and praise for Xi Jinping
There is a report of the work done in five years, the amendment to the Constitution to include Xi Jinping's thought; a report on disciplinary inspections. China's economic successes over the past five years also published.
Bernardo Cervellera
