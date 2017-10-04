Beijing (AsiaNews) - This morning saw the 7th plenary session of the 18th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCPCC). It should give the last touches to speeches, reports and choices that will be presented during the forthcoming 19th National Congress of the Party, scheduled for October 18th.

According to Xinhua, CCPCC will discuss the draft report of the Commission for Disciplinary Inspections on the work done during these five years and a draft for the change of the Party Constitution.

The state agency announces that the drafts collect "opinions" of "certain groups of people" and "opinions and suggestions" of new delegates at the 19 th Congress. It should celebrate the way China is reaching "a moderately prosperous society" and a "socialist development with Chinese characteristics".

With emphasis, Xinhua asserts that the Congress "will summarize historical progress and valuable experiences in maintaining and advancing socialism with Chinese characteristics acquired under CCPCC leadership with Xi Jinping as its heart, joining and guiding the people [formed] by all ethnic groups".

Xinhua adds that the Congress "will examine the current international and national situation and will draw the tracks and policies to respond to the urgency of the times."

Beyond everything, everyone's eyes are focused on how much power Xi Jinping can count on.

In October, the Party called Xi "the core" of leadership, enhancing his position. In all likelihood the Constitution will be amended to include some reference to Xi Jinping's thought as a guiding principle. This will put Xi on par with the other leaders of the past: Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao.

In preparation for the Congress, the National Statistics Bureau yesterday issued a series of "successes" pulled off by China (and Xi) from the 18th Congress to date: an average GDP growth of 7.2%; the creation of more than 13 million jobs a year; increased research and development expenditure by 52.2%; pollution decreased by 6%; an increase of 7.3% per annum of income; reduced poverty by 50%.