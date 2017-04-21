|
» 04/27/2017, 11.54
GERMANY - SYRIA - ISLAM
Pierre Balanian
The Sword and Kalashnikov do not lead to God, says former Isis jihadist, convert to Christianity
Hassan Abu Hamza wanted to be called Paul, in memory of the saint who, like him, is of Syrian origin. He intends to retrace his footsteps of tolerance after being a fierce persecutor. Online there are those who accuse him of having betrayed Islam. Others think it is a "Daesh attempt to infiltrate" fighters in Europe.
