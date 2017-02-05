|
|
» 05/02/2017, 10.03
KOREA - USA
The Thaad is operational. Testing relations between Washington and Seoul
South Korea approaches the May 9th presidential election. Favorite Moon Jae-in says Seoul has definitive word on the anti-missile system. The candidate promotes dialogue with North Korea and criticizes the conservative government for its aggressive policies. Chung Eui-yong: "We must choose what is best for our national interests." Joint military operations between Washington and Seoul continue. Trump: "I would be honored to meet Kim."
See also
12/04/2017 09:26:00 SOUTH KOREA
Moon, Catholic candidate for president: Protagonists not spectators in dialogue with Kim Jong-un
Direct talks with Kim Jong-un and a review of the deployment of Thaad anti-missile system. Meanwhile, the US sends Carl Vinson aircraft carrier to Sea of Japan for a showdown. Xi Jinping: Use peaceful means.
03/02/2017 13:41:00 KOREA - UNITED STATES
Seoul and Washington in favour of missile shield opposed by Beijing, Moscow and the Korean Church
Mattis and South Korea’s acting president reiterated the need for the THAAD anti-missile system. For the Chinese, Trump is strengthening the US presence in Northeast Asia. Catholic Church is against turning the Korean peninsula into the focus of a new cold war.
18/05/2016 09:26:00 UNITED STATES - NORTH KOREA
Donald Trump open to meeting Kim Jong-un
The American billionaire, and probable Republican candidate in the upcoming US presidential elections, said: " I would speak to him, I would have no problem speaking to him,”. Discussions on hypothetical summit on Pyongyang's nuclear program and the relations with China: "I would put enormous pressure on Beijing. We have immense power from the economic point of view ". His challenger, Hillary Clinton, replicates: "He has a bizarre fascination with foreign strongmen."
27/04/2017 14:24:00 KOREA - USA - CHINA
The US deploy Thaad. Trump retracts war messages against Pyongyang
US intelligence: "Pressure on the North through economic sanctions and diplomacy". Admiral Harry Harris: "Make Kim Jong-un reason." US troops in South Korea start deploying the controversial anti-missile system. Clashes between residents and police: 10 injured. Beijing's anger and economic retaliation on the South.
18/03/2017 12:13:00 CHINA-US
US Secretary of State arrives in China, after threats of military options against Pyongyang
Today the meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi; tomorrow with Xi Jinping. Patience toward North Korea "is over." Proposed boycott of Chinese banks and companies that trade with Pyongyang.
|
Editor's choices
EGYPT – VATICANPope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East
In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”
ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPTA Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.
TOP10
25/04/2017 ISLAM
The roots of violent Islamism are in Islam, the words of a Muslim
Kamel Abderrahmani
28/04/2017 ISLAM " VATICAN " EGYPT
A Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
25/04/2017 EGYPT " VATICAN " ISLAM
27/04/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
25/04/2017 VATICAN-EGYPT
Pope Francis in a video message: Dear people of Egypt ...
Papa Francesco
26/04/2017 CHINA
27/04/2017 GERMANY - SYRIA - ISLAM
28/04/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN
27/04/2017 TIBET " CHINA
26/04/2017 NEPAL
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®