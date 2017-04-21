|
|
» 04/27/2017, 14.24
KOREA - USA - CHINA
The US deploy Thaad. Trump retracts war messages against Pyongyang
US intelligence: "Pressure on the North through economic sanctions and diplomacy". Admiral Harry Harris: "Make Kim Jong-un reason." US troops in South Korea start deploying the controversial anti-missile system. Clashes between residents and police: 10 injured. Beijing's anger and economic retaliation on the South.
See also
03/02/2017 13:41:00 KOREA - UNITED STATES
Seoul and Washington in favour of missile shield opposed by Beijing, Moscow and the Korean Church
Mattis and South Korea’s acting president reiterated the need for the THAAD anti-missile system. For the Chinese, Trump is strengthening the US presence in Northeast Asia. Catholic Church is against turning the Korean peninsula into the focus of a new cold war.
06/03/2017 09:38:00 NORTH KOREA
Pyongyang launches 4 missiles towards Japan
Three of them reach 200 miles from the Japanese coast. Retaliation against the "provocation" of joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington. Shinzo Abe: A new level of threat. The US prepared to use "full range" of tools.
09/11/2006 SOUTH KOREA NORTH KOREA
Ex Pyongyang leader: Only Kim's downfall will stop nuclear crisis
Hwang Jang-yop, one time mentor of Pyongyang's Dear Leader and ex-secretary of the Workers' Party of North Korea, told Seoul MPs that only Chinese cooperation could bring about the fall of the regime. He also slammed the "sunshine policy".
18/05/2016 09:26:00 UNITED STATES - NORTH KOREA
Donald Trump open to meeting Kim Jong-un
The American billionaire, and probable Republican candidate in the upcoming US presidential elections, said: " I would speak to him, I would have no problem speaking to him,”. Discussions on hypothetical summit on Pyongyang's nuclear program and the relations with China: "I would put enormous pressure on Beijing. We have immense power from the economic point of view ". His challenger, Hillary Clinton, replicates: "He has a bizarre fascination with foreign strongmen."
18/03/2017 12:13:00 CHINA-US
US Secretary of State arrives in China, after threats of military options against Pyongyang
Today the meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi; tomorrow with Xi Jinping. Patience toward North Korea "is over." Proposed boycott of Chinese banks and companies that trade with Pyongyang.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN-EGYPTPope Francis in a video message: Dear people of Egypt ...
Papa Francesco
To mark his upcoming visit to the country (28-29 April), Pope Francis today sent a video message to the Egyptian people. " Our world, torn by blind violence, which has also afflicted the heart of your dear land – needs peace, love and mercy; it needs workers for peace. "
ISLAMThe roots of violent Islamism are in Islam, the words of a Muslim
Kamel Abderrahmani
After every terrorist attack, there is the tendency to say, "This is not Islam." Yet those criminal acts are justified and inspired by texts that are the reference point for Muslims and Islamic institutions worldwide. There is an urgent need to reform Islam from within, by the Muslims themselves. Coexistence with other religions is the way to remove Islam from sclerosis and stagnation.
TOP10
22/04/2017 VIETNAM " CHINA
25/04/2017 ISLAM
The roots of violent Islamism are in Islam, the words of a Muslim
Kamel Abderrahmani
23/04/2017 VATICAN
24/04/2017 INDONESIA
Hatred against non-Muslims grows as radical movements expand
Mathias Hariyadi
24/04/2017 NEPAL
Nepal quake: Two years on not a single house rebuilt by Kathmandu
Christopher Sharma
24/04/2017 BANGLADESH - SAUDI ARABIA
22/04/2017 VATICAN
22/04/2017 NORTH KOREA " CHINA
25/04/2017 EGYPT " VATICAN " ISLAM
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®