|
|
» 10/11/2017, 20.20
MYANMAR
Thiri Aung
The commitment of young people, the "backbone" of Taungngu diocese
Celebrations for the 150th anniversary of evangelization. Tourism and the prevention of human trafficking at the center of the last youth meeting. Preparations for Pope's Visit. A homage to PIME missionaries in the history of the Burmese Church.
See also
29/08/2017 08:30:00 MYANMAR - VATICAN
Rakhine, Catholics fear tensions over Pope's words on Rohingya
Controversy in the country following Angelus appeal for Rohingya. The Burmese majority is opposed to the recognition of their rights. Catholics have welcomed the Pope's words with astonishment and fear for his safety. The humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State is a very sensitive subject for society. The Church invites impartiality and underlines the contribution of the Pope's visit to the process of national pacification.
29/08/2017 14:50:00 MYANMAR - VATICAN
The Pope's visit to Myanmar. 'Hope for Peace'
Joy, expectations and fears of the small and young community of the country. Bishops: "Like the Good Shepherd, the Holy Father wants to meet his flock, privileging the insignificant Churches." In the country there are 16 dioceses, 23 bishops and one cardinal elected in 2015. There are 700,000 Christians, only 1.37% of the population. Archbishop Pyone Cho of Pyayn: "Your visit will affect the promotion of concord." Sister Dennis Ja Tawng: "Myanmar suffers ethnic conflicts, but the Pope will redeem this land."
10/12/2013 MYANMAR - VATICAN - PIME
Archbishop of Yangon: Isidore Ngei , our first Blessed, a sign of the Pope's love for the Church in Burma
Archbishop Charles Bo bears witness to the joy of the Catholic community in Burma , which is preparing to celebrate 500 years of history and hopes for a visit by Pope Francis. The prelate adds, however, that it is a first step " on a long journey and “there are many others", because " we have many martyrs in Myanmar, who deserve sainthood".
05/09/2017 17:47:00 MYANMAR – VATICAN
Pyay, devotion and prayer, the Burmese Church awaits the pope's visit to Myanmar
Catholics number about 450,000, 1 per cent of the population. “Burmese Catholics are looking forward to giving the Holy Father a warm welcome,” said Mgr Alexander Pyone Cho, bishop of Pyay. “We are very happy. Ours is a very devoted community, dedicated to prayer and church life.” Pope Francis's appeal in favour of the Rohingya causes controversy. “[T]here is no reason to fear for his security." Extremism and economic interests are behind the violence in Rakhine.
30/03/2017 11:35:00 MYANMAR
The memory of Fr. Noe, the last patriarch of the PIME mission in Myanmar
A teacher traces the life story of the priest, who died in March 2007, ten years after his death. He fulfilled his vocation "until the last day". He shared everything, the food and movements and lives of the faithful. His dedication to the people and to the emerging mission "began with these simple gestures."
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
05/10/2017 UN - YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
06/10/2017 PAKISTAN
05/10/2017 BANGLADESH " VATICAN
06/10/2017 RUSSIA - SAUDI ARABIA
06/10/2017 VATICAN
05/10/2017 VATICAN
07/10/2017 VATICAN
06/10/2017 RUSSIA
Russian icons between faith, museums and business
Vladimir Rozanskij
10/10/2017 VATICAN - MYANMAR - BANGLADESH
Pope Francis travels to Yangon and Dhaka, to meet Asia’s smaller Churches
Bernardo Cervellera
09/10/2017 VATICAN-KOREA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®