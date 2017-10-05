11 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/11/2017, 20.20

    MYANMAR

    The commitment of young people, the "backbone" of Taungngu diocese

    Thiri Aung

    Celebrations for the 150th anniversary of evangelization. Tourism and the prevention of human trafficking at the center of the last youth meeting. Preparations for Pope's Visit. A homage to PIME missionaries in the history of the Burmese Church.

    Taungngu (AsiaNews) - Young Catholics of Taungngu diocese, described as the backbone of the life of  the Church, are preparing  for imminent events that will see them front stage. Every year, the diocese of Taungngu organizes various programs aimed at children and young people from the local community. On October 8, they participated in the biennial youth gathering, in anticipation of Pope Francis's apostolic journey to Myanmar (27 to 30 November); in celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the evangelization of the region, which took place in 1868 thanks to the missionary work of priests of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions (PIME); in preparations for the National Youth Congress scheduled for summer 2018.

    In the last meeting, the  young people addressed the following issues: the role of youth within the community, their contribution to celebrations, liturgical services, and volunteering. Their leaders are very ingenious, and for each assembly they organized training courses. Last weekend's programs focused on tourism, the natural and ecclesiastical areas, and the prevention of human trafficking.

    Volunteers who facilitated the activities first questioned the young people about their knowledge of the history of their church, city, and landscape. Later, they taught them some basic concepts about tourism and divided them into three groups. Together, they also prepared a questionnaire that each group took with them during a visit to the most important places in the community. At the end of the visit and the interviews, the young people engaged in a presentation of what they discovered. In this way they felt responsible for welcoming visitors to the diocese during the celebrations for the 150th anniversary of evangelization.

    The Human Trafficking Prevention Course has provided a clear framework for the children: what are the risks, who are the most vulnerable, how it can occur and how can it be fought.  In the evening, at the end of the work carried out by Caritas volunteers, participants in the youth gathering took part in the song "La strada", by Italian songwriter Claudio Chieffo. The homage to the Italian language was a tribute to all PIME missionaries who served the diocese and who taught local Catholics the value of local language and culture.

    On February 13, 1868, four missionaries from PIME, founded only 18 years earlier, landed at Rangoon, the capital of Burma. They were the Milanese Apostolic Prefect Eugenio Biffi, already missionary in Colombia from 1855 to 1862, and the priests Fr. Tancredi Conti from Bergando, Sebastiano Carbone and Rocco Tornatore, both of the Diocese of Mondovì (Cuneo). The city of Taungngu was part of the apostolic vicariate of East Burma until 1927, when the Toungoo vicarage was founded. In 1955 the diocese was established, which now has 22 parishes, served by 64 priests and 170 nuns. Local Catholics number over 42,000 and have experienced suffering, restrictions, and forced transfers caused by ethnic conflicts. For its proximity to Burmese capital Nay Pyi Taw, the diocese has an important strategic role in relations with the authorities.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    myanmar
    Catholic church
    Catholic
    taungngu
    diocese
    youth
    initiatives
    activities
    pime
    evangelization
    apostolic journey
    pope francis











    See also

    29/08/2017 08:30:00 MYANMAR - VATICAN
    Rakhine, Catholics fear tensions over Pope's words on Rohingya

    Controversy in the country following Angelus appeal for Rohingya. The Burmese majority is opposed to the recognition of their rights. Catholics have welcomed the Pope's words with astonishment and fear for his safety. The humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State is a very sensitive subject for society. The Church invites impartiality and underlines the contribution of the Pope's visit to the process of national pacification.



    29/08/2017 14:50:00 MYANMAR - VATICAN
    The Pope's visit to Myanmar. 'Hope for Peace'

    Joy, expectations and fears of the small and young community of the country. Bishops: "Like the Good Shepherd, the Holy Father wants to meet his flock, privileging the insignificant Churches." In the country there are 16 dioceses, 23 bishops and one cardinal elected in 2015. There are 700,000 Christians, only 1.37% of the population. Archbishop Pyone Cho of Pyayn: "Your visit will affect the promotion of concord." Sister Dennis Ja Tawng: "Myanmar suffers ethnic conflicts, but the Pope will redeem this land."



    10/12/2013 MYANMAR - VATICAN - PIME
    Archbishop of Yangon: Isidore Ngei , our first Blessed, a sign of the Pope's love for the Church in Burma
    Archbishop Charles Bo bears witness to the joy of the Catholic community in Burma , which is preparing to celebrate 500 years of history and hopes for a visit by Pope Francis. The prelate adds, however, that it is a first step " on a long journey and “there are many others", because " we have many martyrs in Myanmar, who deserve sainthood".

    05/09/2017 17:47:00 MYANMAR – VATICAN
    Pyay, devotion and prayer, the Burmese Church awaits the pope's visit to Myanmar

    Catholics number about 450,000, 1 per cent of the population. “Burmese Catholics are looking forward to giving the Holy Father a warm welcome,” said Mgr Alexander Pyone Cho, bishop of Pyay. “We are very happy. Ours is a very devoted community, dedicated to prayer and church life.” Pope Francis's appeal in favour of the Rohingya causes controversy. “[T]here is no reason to fear for his security." Extremism and economic interests are behind the violence in Rakhine.



    30/03/2017 11:35:00 MYANMAR
    The memory of Fr. Noe, the last patriarch of the PIME mission in Myanmar

    A teacher traces the life story of the priest, who died in March 2007, ten years after his death. He fulfilled his vocation "until the last day". He shared everything, the food and movements and lives of the faithful. His dedication to the people and to the emerging mission "began with these simple gestures."

     
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.