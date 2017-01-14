|
Geographic areas
|
» 01/21/2017, 10.38
LEBANON - EU
The cultural and political mission of Lebanon and Europe
The Land of Cedars can help reawaken the European continent to rediscover its forgotten religious dimension. Without the memory of its Christian roots, without a vision and a desire for peace, nothing great can happen in Europe, or between it and the world. The religious dimension is important for political and cultural dialogue with the South. Card. Parolin’s intervention of in Davos.
See also
12/05/2008 LEBANON
After winning the armed confrontation, Hizbollah is preparing to cash in politically
Hizbollah’s militias attack Jumblatt’s stronghold in the Chouf. Arab League announces a high-level delegation set to travel to Beirut to talk with majority and opposition leaders.
06/08/2007 LEBANON
The Metn vote favours the opposition, but reduces Aoun’s power
The ex general’s candidate wins, but with a reduced majority. Fear of division among Christians.
24/08/2006 MIDDLE EAST EUROpe
Kofi Annan to travel to Europe and Middle East, including Iran
Slow international response is compounded by threats from Syria and Hezbollah.
31/05/2005 LEBANON
With the outcome already decided, voting was useless, says Aoun
In an interview with AsiaNews, the former Prime Minister explains why the current electoral law is flawed. The same people who brought corruption in the last 15 years were elected.
08/06/2009 LEBANON
Elections in Lebanon: Hariri’s pro-western coalition wins
The “March 14th” alliance declares victory, ahead of the official results. Exit polls give 71 of the 128 parliamentary seats to the coalitions. 58 seats go to Hezbollah, Amal and general Aoun’s movement, members of the “March 8th” alliance. For Saad Hariri “there are no winners or losers in these elections; the only winner is democracy in Lebanon”.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
14/01/2017 SRI LANKA
16/01/2017 EGYPT
16/01/2017 PAKISTAN
20/01/2017 INDONESIA
14/01/2017 KAZAKHSTAN " RUSSIA " UNITED STATES
14/01/2017 CHINA
14/01/2017 VATICAN " PALESTINE " ISRAEL
14/01/2017 VATICAN
16/01/2017 CHINA
18/01/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®