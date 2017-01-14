21 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  •    - Bahrain
  •    - Iran
  •    - Iraq
  •    - Israel
  •    - Jordan
  •    - Kuwait
  •    - Lebanon
  •    - Oman
  •    - Palestine
  •    - Qatar
  •    - Saudi Arabia
  •    - Syria
  •    - Turkey
  •    - United Arab Emirates
  •    - Yemen
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/21/2017, 10.38

    LEBANON - EU

    The cultural and political mission of Lebanon and Europe



    The Land of Cedars can help reawaken the European continent to rediscover its forgotten religious dimension. Without the memory of its Christian roots, without a vision and a desire for peace, nothing great can happen in Europe, or between it and the world. The religious dimension is important for political and cultural dialogue with the South. Card. Parolin’s intervention of in Davos.

    Beirut (AsiaNews) – The time for play is over its now time to fulfill our duty to the nation, the Head of the State Michel Aoun made clear in his speech before the diplomatic corps on January 17 last: lessons learned from the 1975-1990 war we must now be passed on to all the Arab states shaken by violence. And the first of these lessons is that "every war must have an end”, because one understands nothing of the war until one learns to hate war and prefer a negotiated solution.

    Providentially saved from the violence of these times, Lebanon should not settle for complacency and remember that it was not always so. While defending its borders, Lebanon, or rather Lebanese diplomacy should strive now to be the tireless advocate of an end to violence. In doing so, the central authority needs to distance itself from Hezbollah, which offers assistance to the Syrian regime and thus perpetuates the cycle of violence, and blocks a solution to the Syrian crisis. The dynamics of moderation that Lebanon is witnessing at the moment, which internally has allowed the country to regain its spirit and its institutions, could inspire others to settle conflicts instead of deepening them.

    The diplomatic mission of Lebanon in the Arab world could also double up into a cultural, historical, spiritual mission, and go beyond the Arab world to reach a stumbling Europe. In fact, in the Arab world, it will not be enough to settles political conflicts, if first there is no in-depth dialogue between the two great families of Islam, in order to overcome their divisions. And who better than a Lebanese intellectual elite to help in this? Our society has exceptional men who could offer the best of themselves.

    Lebanon’s mission could also exceed the borders of the Mashreq and the Arab world and touch the Mediterranean, Mare Nostrum.

    Speaking at the Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland), Card. Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, Thursday, January 19 pleaded for greater justice in the world and invited the EU to return to the spirit of the founding fathers, as reported by Antoine d'Abbundo, correspondent of Figaro in Davos.

    "On the sidelines of the great forum sessions, the Secretary of State of the Holy See came to remind 3 thousand political and economic leaders gathered in the Swiss resort, of the values ​​of the Catholic Church and the vital role they can play in building a more human world ".

    “Pope Francis’ right hand man pointed out the great objectives that Vatican diplomacy pursues: fighting poverty, building bridges to promote dialogue, to make peace. But the Church is not content to enunciate major principles ... On the ground, everywhere in the world, the main concern of the Church is to defend  religious freedom which, as St. John Paul II said forcefully, is the first among human rights . But we are working not only to defend the freedom of Catholics. Defending and promoting the right to believe  is also defending respect for the human person in all of his dimensions, including the spiritual dimension. If we reduce man to the matter, without taking into account his transcendence, if it is not clear that we are brothers and sisters, then the future of humanity is compromised ''.

    "Responding to questions on the crisis spreading across the European Union and the threats to its unity, the Holy See representative invited all concerned to recognize the benefits of the European integration process: first peace, but also the free movement of men and ideas. He urged a return to the spirit of the founding fathers 'who wanted a Europe of peoples and not only of trade and economy' .. 'We have to give Europe a soul', said Cardinal Parolin, taking the formula used by the President of the commission Jacques Delors in 1992".

    Despite all the reservations concerning this soul, which has to recover and not create from nothing, Lebanon cannot but endorse this appeal, in the hour in which the European Union and the international community continue to scold her on the issue of refugees invoking human rights to control migratory flows of refugees and force them off their coasts, at any price.

    In addition, the "Islamist threat", to the extent that it becomes rooted and diversified, becoming also cultural, political and military, is set to provoke an awakening of Christian Europe. But there are in fact two types of awakening. One is spiritual which is the reappropriation of faith and openness to the other; the other is identity, which is a radicalization of their faith and closing towards the other.

    Now, in Lebanon we have made and continue to make the experience of these two revivals and it is in remembering our affinity with Europe - and individually with France – that we can comment on this subject.

    "We have forgotten how we won": Lech Walesa once said, the man who managed to shake off the yoke of communism in Poland. Europe must remember that, whatever its programs, without the memory of its Christian roots, without a vision and a desire for peace, nothing big will happen in it or between it and the world. Poland has shaken off the Soviet yoke by the power of its faith. The coal and steel of the Ruhr were put together by faith. Europe was born in the crucible of suffering, and only the men of faith know the price of war and its unspeakable sufferings.

    Now, between Europe and a good number of the "Southern countries", including Lebanon, there is a cultural and even spiritual hiatus. We do not speak the same language more, nor about the same mankind, when we discuss ethics, politics, programs or dialogue among civilizations.

    Politically, President Michel Aoun noted in his speech: "The last few years we have witnessed the implementation of a project referred to as a 'constructive chaos in our region ... Since when has chaos been constructive? ... Some states qualify acts that are prejudicial to their security as terrorist but qualify terrorism that serves their interests as a revolution".

    In terms of civilization, the post-modern West quietly ignores God to the point of having become "anomic" (without rules, the law: the word is from the essayist Jean-Claude Guillebaud), inventing the "replacement myths", one more deceitful than the other (Emmanuel Mounier), while the rest of us nations of the "South" try desperately to reconcile faith and reason. The West should take note. Because we also want a Europe "of the people" and not only "of trade and economy." We also want a Europe that has a soul, and not only ... mood swings.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    middle east
    lebanon
    beirut
    davos
    michel aoun
    parolin
    europe











    See also

    12/05/2008 LEBANON
    After winning the armed confrontation, Hizbollah is preparing to cash in politically
    Hizbollah’s militias attack Jumblatt’s stronghold in the Chouf. Arab League announces a high-level delegation set to travel to Beirut to talk with majority and opposition leaders.

    06/08/2007 LEBANON
    The Metn vote favours the opposition, but reduces Aoun’s power
    The ex general’s candidate wins, but with a reduced majority. Fear of division among Christians.

    24/08/2006 MIDDLE EAST  EUROpe
    Kofi Annan to travel to Europe and Middle East, including Iran
    Slow international response is compounded by threats from Syria and Hezbollah.

    31/05/2005 LEBANON
    With the outcome already decided, voting was useless, says Aoun
    In an interview with AsiaNews, the former Prime Minister explains why the current electoral law is flawed. The same people who brought corruption in the last 15 years were elected.

    08/06/2009 LEBANON
    Elections in Lebanon: Hariri’s pro-western coalition wins
    The “March 14th” alliance declares victory, ahead of the official results. Exit polls give 71 of the 128 parliamentary seats to the coalitions. 58 seats go to Hezbollah, Amal and general Aoun’s movement, members of the “March 8th” alliance. For Saad Hariri “there are no winners or losers in these elections; the only winner is democracy in Lebanon”.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.