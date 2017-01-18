|
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
The ecumenism of blood, tortured clergyman, and vocations in Odisha
A clergyman was arrested in Telangana as he handed out copies of the Bible. He is now in hospital in serious condition. Sajan K George cites the murder of an Australian clergyman, Graham Staines, as a prelude to the anti-Christian pogrom of 2008. He says to pray for the clergyman: “May the blood of the martyrs be the seed of future Christians and of ecumenical unity."
|
|
