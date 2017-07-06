|
THAILAND
Claudio Corti*
The first Thai missionary, a "little seed", "already a tree capable of spreading its branches"
Fr. John Phongphan Wongarsa was ordained on July 8, during a ceremony which more than a thousand people attended. The celebrations continued the following day with traditional Thai elements. The diocese of Ubonrachathani has local nuns and priests, but Fr. Phongphan is the first missionary, a sign of a church that "produces fruits" for other churches as well.
