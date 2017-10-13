20 October 2017
    • » 10/20/2017, 16.12

    CHINA

    The first electric locomotive 'made in China' on Serbian railway tracks



    The Chinese manufacturer, Crrc, is expanding its presence in the European market. The new locomotive meets all the standards and technical requirements of the old continent.

    Beijing (Asianews / Agencies) - Since January, the first electric locomotive entirely manufactured in China by Crrc Zhuzhou Locomotive has been operating in Serbia. The locomotive will serve to transport goods on a very busy line. It can carry up to 4500 tons of freight and reach the maximum speed of 140 km per hour.

    The train is the first electric locomotive made in China that conforms to the European Interoperability Standards (TSI) standards.

    Crrc is expanding its presence in Europe. It has won a contract for metro trains in Turkey, for several trains in Macedonia and the Czech Republic and for a hybrid bus in Austria.
