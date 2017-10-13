Beijing (Asianews / Agencies) - Since January, the first electric locomotive entirely manufactured in China by Crrc Zhuzhou Locomotive has been operating in Serbia. The locomotive will serve to transport goods on a very busy line. It can carry up to 4500 tons of freight and reach the maximum speed of 140 km per hour.

The train is the first electric locomotive made in China that conforms to the European Interoperability Standards (TSI) standards.

Crrc is expanding its presence in Europe. It has won a contract for metro trains in Turkey, for several trains in Macedonia and the Czech Republic and for a hybrid bus in Austria.