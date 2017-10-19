25 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/25/2017, 15.28

    PAKISTAN

    The only Christian religious teacher in a Lahore public school retires

    Shafique Khokhar

    Aster Tariq taught for 18 years at the Kinnaird Girls High School in Lahore. Over the years she earned the respect of her Muslim colleagues. In the 1970s, then Prime Minister Bhutto nationalised all schools and imposed the mandatory teaching of Islam.

    Lahore (AsiaNews) – After 18 years of teaching, the only Christian religious teacher in Punjab’s public schools is retiring.

    Hired in 1999 by the principal of the Kinnaird Girls High School in Lahore, Aster Tariq taught thousands of girls.

    Over the years she gained the confidence and respect of her colleagues, Muslims included, who organised a farewell party to thank her for her precious contribution to education in the province.

    "After so many years of collaboration, I do not know how to say goodbye to the woman who was not just a teacher but also a dear friend," said school principal Rizwana Khalil.

    When Aster announced she was going to retire, many parents "begged me not to let her go. They want their children to continue to learn from her. This shows the love and respect she earned over the years,” Ms Khalil said.

    “Teachers like Aster are a gift from God,” she added. “She is a treasure for our school and I hope that other teachers can now pick up her legacy and carry it forward with respect and dignity."

    Ms Tariq taught Old and New Testament courses from the first to the eighth grade. Her example is truly exceptional for Pakistan.

    In the 1970s, then Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto nationalised all schools, including private Christian schools. Christian religion courses were replaced with compulsory teaching of Islam, even for minorities.

    When Aster was hired by the Lahore school, she asked the principal to be allowed to teach Christianity to Christian students. The principal agreed. For this, Ms Tariq said during her farewell party that she was "very grateful" to her.

    "None of this would have been possible without the full support of the principal,” she explained. “I am also grateful to all the students and colleagues who have always supported me. I leave this institution that has given me identity, respect, love and dignity."

    Finally, "I hope that whoever comes after me will continue my work. And I hope that one day in all Pakistani schools, students will be allowed to learn about their faith, with the same dignity."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    pakistan
    punjab
    lahore
    christianity
    retirement
    aster tariq
    girls
    high school
    kinnaird











    See also



    Editor's choices
    VATICAN
    Papal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world



    Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Wang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions

    Li Yuan

    In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.