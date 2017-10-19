Lahore (AsiaNews) – After 18 years of teaching, the only Christian religious teacher in Punjab’s public schools is retiring.

Hired in 1999 by the principal of the Kinnaird Girls High School in Lahore, Aster Tariq taught thousands of girls.

Over the years she gained the confidence and respect of her colleagues, Muslims included, who organised a farewell party to thank her for her precious contribution to education in the province.

"After so many years of collaboration, I do not know how to say goodbye to the woman who was not just a teacher but also a dear friend," said school principal Rizwana Khalil.

When Aster announced she was going to retire, many parents "begged me not to let her go. They want their children to continue to learn from her. This shows the love and respect she earned over the years,” Ms Khalil said.

“Teachers like Aster are a gift from God,” she added. “She is a treasure for our school and I hope that other teachers can now pick up her legacy and carry it forward with respect and dignity."

Ms Tariq taught Old and New Testament courses from the first to the eighth grade. Her example is truly exceptional for Pakistan.

In the 1970s, then Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto nationalised all schools, including private Christian schools. Christian religion courses were replaced with compulsory teaching of Islam, even for minorities.

When Aster was hired by the Lahore school, she asked the principal to be allowed to teach Christianity to Christian students. The principal agreed. For this, Ms Tariq said during her farewell party that she was "very grateful" to her.

"None of this would have been possible without the full support of the principal,” she explained. “I am also grateful to all the students and colleagues who have always supported me. I leave this institution that has given me identity, respect, love and dignity."

Finally, "I hope that whoever comes after me will continue my work. And I hope that one day in all Pakistani schools, students will be allowed to learn about their faith, with the same dignity."