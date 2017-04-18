|
ISLAM
Kamel Abderrahmani
The roots of violent Islamism are in Islam, the words of a Muslim
After every terrorist attack, there is the tendency to say, "This is not Islam." Yet those criminal acts are justified and inspired by texts that are the reference point for Muslims and Islamic institutions worldwide. There is an urgent need to reform Islam from within, by the Muslims themselves. Coexistence with other religions is the way to remove Islam from sclerosis and stagnation.
06/07/2016 09:18:00 ISLAM
We Muslims hypocrites: Daesh, it is us
Sharia "invented" by Ulemas and taught in Islamic schools is the same law practiced by the Islamic State militants. The "religious jurisprudence, founded more than 10 centuries ago," has “chained and rusted our brain and that of our children." It is urgent to modernize the Muslim religion and free it from the ambiguities linked to the past. The courageous appeal of a young Algerian Muslim student.
09/06/2016 18:07:00 IRAQ
Mar Sako calls for Christian-Muslim unity to save Iraq from the madness of the Islamic State
Two years after the fall of Mosul, the Chaldean patriarch calls for brotherhood and sharing against "the struggle for power and money." The tragedy is the cause of "sadness, pain and anxiety" and “is eradicating the culture, history and memories” of local communities. Ramadan and Jubilee of mercy can be a source of “faith, patience and hope."
17/10/2016 12:50:00 SYRIA - TURKEY
Syrian rebels and Turkish army wrest Dabiq from the Islamic State
Ground troops and Ankara’s air raids favored the conquest of the town on the Turkish-Syrian border. The enormous symbolic value of Dabiq for jihadists. According to the Sunni tradition it is the site of the final battle between good and evil. Standoff between Moscow and the West continues. United States and Britain threaten new economic sanctions against Moscow and Damascus.
20/02/2017 13:55:00 EGYPT - ISLAM
Al Azhar under the influence of Daesh Islamism
The official religious institutions and so-called Islamic universities are the cause of the immobility of the Muslim world. The programs taught and literature used at Al Azhar are the same that are applied on the ground by all armed terrorists. No comparison possible between Al Azhar and the Vatican. The Vatican has hosted Iraqi Muslims and Syrians fleeing the war. Al Azhar has never done anything for Christians and Yazidis. The persecution of Nasr Mohamed Abdellah, eager to modernize Islam. The comment of one Muslim student.
27/07/2016 15:44:00 FRANCE - ISLAM
Muslims grieve murder of Fr. Jacques Hamel, denounce "disease of Islamism”
French Muslims condemn the "cowardly and barbaric" murder of the priest of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, and call for vigilance so that Islam is not taken "hostage" of Islamism. Daesh have long preached the destruction of those "gray areas" where Muslims encounter Westerners, denying the possibility of any dialogue and coexistence between Islam and the West and between Islam and Christians.
|
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
