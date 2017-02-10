|
VATICAN - ASIA
Bernardo Cervellera
The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
See also
23/10/2004 PHILIPPINES WORLD MISSIONARY DAY
Life story, a journey of 15 years of mission
Jesus is always at the centre of mission. There are too many attempts to reduce the Church to a social association, a democratic club, to something that can be manipulated according to circumstances.
26/03/2008 VATICAN
Pope: without faith in the resurrection, everything falls apart
The pope warns the faithful against falling prey to those who, in spite of historical proofs, bring into question "or even deny" the resurrection of Christ: without this understanding, Christian witness "becomes feeble". Immediately after the general audience, Benedict XVI meets with some children who survived the massacre of Beslan.
15/07/2008 VATICAN – WMD
Pope delivers his Message for World Mission Day 2008
With Saint Paul as role model, the proclamation of Christ is made urgent by God’s love for the world and the search for hope in today’s society. The ‘ad gentes’ mission is a task for all bishops, priests, religious and lay people. Here is the entire text of the Message.
26/11/2004 VATICAN - ASIA
Consecrated life: bearing witness is more than a job
At World Congress on Consecrated Life, men and women religious debate the future: yes to providing services and assistance but the Holy Spirit is necessary, too.
04/09/2017 14:08:00 COLOMBIA-BANGLADESH-VATICAN
Fr. Danilo: Pope Francis invites us to go out. I went to Bangladesh
On the eve of the Pontiff’s trip to Colombia, Fr. Gomez recounts his first three years in mission in the country of the Indian subcontinent. Difficulties in language, first approaches to people, engagement with young people. Social work and evangelization. In the majority-Islamic country, conversion to the Christianity of young tribals. "The Lord never abandons me."
Editor's choices
SYRIACatechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence
Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.
CHINAWhat is Xi Jinping thought?
Willy Wo-Lap Lam
At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
