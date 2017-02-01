|
|
» 02/06/2017, 13.30
BANGLADESH
Sumon Corraya
Thousands of Bangladeshi Catholics and others celebrating the relics of St Anthony of Padua (photos)
The remains arrived 1 February. On the 8th, they will continue their pilgrimage to India and the United States. At least 70,000 people came to the shrine of St Anthony in Panjora; other 40,000 came to the Tejgoan Church, Dhaka. Card D'Rozario is behind the visit.
See also
|
Editor's choices
USA - MIDDLE EASTTrump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.
CHINARichard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)
The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.
TOP10
04/02/2017 INDIA
01/02/2017 USA - MIDDLE EAST
Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
02/02/2017 JAPAN - UNITED STATES
The movie ‘Silence’, apostasy and the joy of martyrdom
Bernardo Cervellera
01/02/2017 CHINA
01/02/2017 LAOS " CHINA
31/01/2017 VATICAN-LAOS
Bishop of Vientiane: Laos, a poor Church, beloved by Pope Francis
Bernardo Cervellera
01/02/2017 INDIA - USA
03/02/2017 VATICAN
01/02/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®