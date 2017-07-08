|
|
» 07/14/2017, 17.26
CAMBODIA
Thousands of undocumented Cambodian migrants leaving Thailand
Since 28 June, 8,328 Cambodians have returned home. In Thailand, they could be fined up to US$ 3,000 or get five years in prison. Lack of money is the main factor pushing them to remain undocumented. Once home, returnees tend to stay or go back to Thailand without papers.
