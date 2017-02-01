08 February 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 02/08/2017, 09.31

    INDIA - VATICAN

    Three Indian Cardinals meet Prime Minister Modi: Fr. Tom's kidnap and the Pope's visit to India discussed

    Nirmala Carvalho

    Cardinals Cleemis, Alencherry and Card. Gracias present. Modi and his government in favor of a visit by Pope Francis. Immediate and necessary actions for the release of Fr. Tom Uzhunallil.

     

    Delhi (AsiaNews) - The three Indian cardinals who head the Episcopal Conference, today met the Prime Minister in his office in parliament: Card. Baselios Cleemis, president of the Indian bishop’s Conference, Card. George Alencherry, major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, Card. Oswald Gracias president of the Conference of Latin Bishops.

    The cardinals asked the Prime Minister to take urgent measures for the release of Fr. Tom Uzhunallil, kidnapped in March last year in Yemen. About a month ago a video was circulated showing the Salesian priest, visibly suffering, ask for greater attention to his fate.

    Modi has assured that his government is taking immediate and necessary action. He also informed the three cardinals that his government is in favor of Pope Francis's visit to India. For their part, the three cardinals have assured the prime minister that the Catholic Church, and Christians will continue to support the country's growth.

    In recent months, the Indian bishops had expressed the wish that Pope Francis would come to India to canonize Mother Teresa of Calcutta. But some Hindu nationalist fringes, close to the party of Prime Minister Modi had opposed the Pope and the canonization of the saint.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    India Vatican religious
    freedom narendra
    ways bishops tom
    uzhjunallil yemen kidnapping Pope
    francesco visit
    to
    india











    See also

    28/01/2015 INDIA - UNITED STATES
    Christian leader thanks to Obama for defending freedom of religion
    During his official visit to India, the US president spoke out in defence of freedom of worship, citing Article 25 of the Indian Constitution. Sajan K George welcomed the words of the US leader in a nation "where violence against minorities, especially Christians, is commonplace." Hindu extremist movements support the government, a "stain" on the country's secular credentials.

    30/06/2008 INDIA - VATICAN
    Card. Vithayathil: St Paul, model for mission in India and Asia
    The president of the Indian Bishops Conference tells AsiaNews that the Pauline Year which has just begun serves to encourage Christians in India and Asia to clearly announce their faith in Christ, stand strong in the midst of persecution and enrich and purify the culture of their times.

    01/04/2016 16:19:00 INDIA - YEMEN
    Card Gracias: Triduum of Divine Mercy dedicated to Fr Tom, who is still held in Yemen

    The archbishop of Mumbai calls on priests, religious, and lay people to pray for the Salesian who has been in the hands of the Islamic State group since 4 March. He hopes that the captive priest will "come back to us" and encourages everyone to “partake in his suffering”. Likewise, he calls for a prayer for the nuns’ murderers so that mercy may “impose limitations on evil”.



    20/07/2016 14:05:00 YEMEN - INDIA
    Msgr. Hinder: doubts over video of Salesian kidnapped in Yemen; hopes he is still alive

    A video posted on line shows Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil still in the hands of his kidnappers and  being beaten. The Vicar of Arabia believes the images are not new and do not provide "definite information". Vicar of the Salesians: It is important to keep case in public attention.



    08/04/2016 13:48:00 INDIA – YEMEN
    Mgr Menamparampil visits the family of Fr Tom, an example of courage and mission

    The Archbishop of Guwahati spoke about the Indian Salesian held by a Jihadi group in Yemen. The clergyman was aware of the risks he was taking, but always wanted to do this work. The prelate met with the family and saw the solidarity of Christians around the world.  The brother of the kidnap victim wept during a moment of prayer.
    Editor's choices
    USA - MIDDLE EAST
    Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.


    CHINA
    Richard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)



    The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.

     


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.