» 02/08/2017, 09.31
INDIA - VATICAN
Nirmala Carvalho
Three Indian Cardinals meet Prime Minister Modi: Fr. Tom's kidnap and the Pope's visit to India discussed
Cardinals Cleemis, Alencherry and Card. Gracias present. Modi and his government in favor of a visit by Pope Francis. Immediate and necessary actions for the release of Fr. Tom Uzhunallil.
28/01/2015 INDIA - UNITED STATES
Christian leader thanks to Obama for defending freedom of religion
During his official visit to India, the US president spoke out in defence of freedom of worship, citing Article 25 of the Indian Constitution. Sajan K George welcomed the words of the US leader in a nation "where violence against minorities, especially Christians, is commonplace." Hindu extremist movements support the government, a "stain" on the country's secular credentials.
30/06/2008 INDIA - VATICAN
Card. Vithayathil: St Paul, model for mission in India and Asia
The president of the Indian Bishops Conference tells AsiaNews that the Pauline Year which has just begun serves to encourage Christians in India and Asia to clearly announce their faith in Christ, stand strong in the midst of persecution and enrich and purify the culture of their times.
01/04/2016 16:19:00 INDIA - YEMEN
Card Gracias: Triduum of Divine Mercy dedicated to Fr Tom, who is still held in Yemen
The archbishop of Mumbai calls on priests, religious, and lay people to pray for the Salesian who has been in the hands of the Islamic State group since 4 March. He hopes that the captive priest will "come back to us" and encourages everyone to “partake in his suffering”. Likewise, he calls for a prayer for the nuns’ murderers so that mercy may “impose limitations on evil”.
20/07/2016 14:05:00 YEMEN - INDIA
Msgr. Hinder: doubts over video of Salesian kidnapped in Yemen; hopes he is still alive
A video posted on line shows Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil still in the hands of his kidnappers and being beaten. The Vicar of Arabia believes the images are not new and do not provide "definite information". Vicar of the Salesians: It is important to keep case in public attention.
08/04/2016 13:48:00 INDIA – YEMEN
Mgr Menamparampil visits the family of Fr Tom, an example of courage and mission
The Archbishop of Guwahati spoke about the Indian Salesian held by a Jihadi group in Yemen. The clergyman was aware of the risks he was taking, but always wanted to do this work. The prelate met with the family and saw the solidarity of Christians around the world. The brother of the kidnap victim wept during a moment of prayer.
