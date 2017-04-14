|
» 04/20/2017, 09.50
CHINA
Tianzhou 1, spacecraft cargo ship, ready for launch
It is the largest and the lightest existing spacecraft. It can carry up to 6 tons of materials and 2 tons of fuel. It will be used for supplies of a future orbital space station, where up to six astronauts can live.
See also
20/09/2011 CHINA
Beijing launches prototype for space station
Tiangong 1 will be in orbit by 1 October and dock with the unmanned Shenzhou-8 spacecraft to test space-docking procedures, as well as conduct medical and technical experiments. Scientists have talked about the possibility of sending a man to the moon after 2020.
17/10/2005 CHINA
Shenzhou VI returns; another space mission planned for 2007
Chinese leaders are making triumphant noises. Experts say the mission was partly intended to stimulate the "national pride" of a people worried about poverty, social problems and corruption.
19/09/2005 CHINA
Space hero Yang Liwei, makes way for new recruits
The colonel, the first Chinese man in space, will not be along members of a new space team. The new mission Shenzou VI, should take off in mid-October.
26/09/2005 china
China's next space mission planned for October 13
27/01/2007 CHINA
“China wants to become a military space superpower”
As affirmed by a senior Chinese military Official, who confirms the inevitability of an arms race in space. According to officials of the US Government, if military competition increases, the USA could reconsider commercial relations with Beijing.
