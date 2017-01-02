|
BANGLADESH
Sumon Corraya
Tight controls on insults to the religious sentiment at Dhaka’s book fair
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the month-long Amar Ekushey Fair today. February is considered the "month of the language". The event is a venue for thousands new books. Plainclothes agent will monitor stalls to ensure respect for religions.
|
